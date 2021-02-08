United Natural Foods : Better Food Better Future

Log in
UNFI at ICR

BETTER FOOD BETTER FUTURE

J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 1

Disclaimer

Certain information in this presentation and discussed on the conference call which this presentation accompanies constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements are described in filings that United Natural Foods, Inc. (the "Company") has made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 1, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 29, 2020 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company's dependence on principal customers; the potential for additional asset impairment charges; the Company's sensitivity to general economic conditions, including changes in disposable income levels and consumer spending trends; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits of its acquisitions and dispositions, in particular, its acquisition of SUPERVALU; the possibility that restructuring, asset impairment and other charges and costs we may incur in connection with the sale or closure of our retail operations will exceed our current expectations; the Company's reliance on the continued growth in sales of higher margin natural and organic foods and non-food products in comparison to lower margin conventional grocery products; increased competition in the Company's industry as a result of increased distribution of natural, organic and specialty products, and direct distribution of those products by large retailers and online distributors; increased competition as a result of continuing consolidation of retailers in the natural product industry and the growth of supernatural chains; the Company's ability to timely and successfully deploy its warehouse management system throughout its distribution centers and its transportation management system across the Company and to achieve efficiencies and cost savings from these efforts; the addition or loss of significant customers or material changes to the Company's relationships with these customers; volatility in fuel costs; volatility in foreign exchange rates; the Company's sensitivity to inflationary and deflationary pressures; the relatively low margins and economic sensitivity of the Company's business; the potential for disruptions in the Company's supply chain or its distribution capabilities by circumstances beyond its control, including a health epidemic (such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus); the risk of interruption of supplies due to lack of long- term contracts, severe weather, work stoppages or otherwise; moderated supplier promotional activity, including decreased forward buying opportunities; union-organizing activities that could cause labor relations difficulties and increased costs; and our ability to identify and successfully complete asset or business acquisitions. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company is not undertaking to update any information in the foregoing reports until the effective date of its future reports required by applicable laws. Any estimates of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These estimates are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced estimates, but it is not obligated to do so.

This presentation also contains the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, leverage, and free cash flow. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the appendix to this presentation. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures aids in making period-to-period comparisons, assessing the performance of our business and understanding the underlying operating performance and core business trends, and is a meaningful indication of its actual and estimated operating performance. The Company's management utilizes and plans to utilize this non-GAAP financial information to compare the Company's operating performance during certain fiscal periods to the comparable periods in the other fiscal years and, in certain cases, to internally prepared projections. No manipulating or editing of this material is permitted.

2

Our Time at UNFI is Now.

We have a unique value proposition with

power in scale and expertise in evolution.

We have the wind at our backs and

associates hungry to win.

We are building better already…

with so much more to come.

B e t t e r F o o d . B e t t e r F u t u r e .

3

Momentum Is Building

$140'19Billion'20 Addressable Market

Past

Build-Out-The-Storestrategy

accelerated by the 2018 strategic

acquisition of Supervalu.

FY21

'22

'23

$78B

New

Customer

Opportunity

Present

Future

2020 saw a dramatic shift toward food-

Transformation becomes the next phase

at-home consumption; UNFI moves

focused on delivering growth and an

beyond the process of integration.

enhanced customer experience.

4 Feeding America's Retailers

This Momentum Is Reflected In Financial Gains

Consistent growth and debt reduction (1)

Net Sales (millions)

Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

CAGR

CAGR

11%

Adjusted

12%

EBITDA as %

of Net sales

2.52%

2.54%

2.59%

Adjusted EPS

Net Outstanding Debt (millions)

Cumulative year

CAGR

end debt

40%

reduction

expectation

Net debt to

adjusted

since SV

EBITDA

4.0x

3.5x

acquisition

leverage

~ $1 billion

5 Feeding America's Retailers

  1. Fiscal 2019 includes the contribution from SUPERVALU for 41 of 53 weeks; see appendix for definitions and reconciliations for Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage; fiscal 2021 figures are midpoint of company guidance.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Net Sales(1)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)

Adjusted EPS(1)(2)

Net Debt Reduction (1)

$27.0B - $27.8B

$690M -

$3.05 - $3.55

~ $250M

$730M

(3.3% growth at midpoint)

(5.5% growth at midpoint)

(21.3% growth at midpoint)

  1. The outlook provided above is for fiscal 2021. This outlook is forward-looking, is based on management's current estimates and expectations and is subject to several risks, including many that are outside of management's control. See cautionary language on slide 2 and the risk factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 1, 2020 filed on September 29, 2020 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC.
  2. Please refer to the appendix for definitions and reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

6

Unmatched Offerings Set UNFI Apart

Largest Product

Offering in North

America Food

Wholesale

More than 275,000 products across the store

Conventional

Natural

Specialty

Services

Protein / Produce

Deli

Private Brands > $1B

eComm

Category Growth

12.4%

16.3%

10.0%

16.0%

1.9%

12.3%

40%

Growth rates: UNFI calculations on Growth Rate based in part on Nielsen data Total

7 Feeding America's RetailersUS Food for 52 weeks ended 12/5/20; eComm is 2020 estimate per Coresight Research.

Expect Momentum To Continue in Fragmented US Food Market

UNFI sees meaningful share growth opportunity in $140 billion addressable market (1)

Growth with top 10 retailers:

Proprietary internal data improves assortment

Fostering success of new brands

Reliable operations during volume spikes (COVID-19)

$140 Billion

Addressable Market

New business acquisition:

Unmatched product assortment

$38B

Lower cost to serve

Existing Customer

Opportunity

$78B

Streamlined operations with

$25B

fewer deliveries

New Customer

Opportunity

UNFI Fiscal 2020

8

Feeding America's Retailers

(1) Company estimate

New Customers Represent An Estimated $78 Billion Opportunity

Key Food validates our new customer efforts

$140 Addressable

Market

Estimated $10 billion over 10 years

$78B

New

Customer

Opportunity

9 Feeding America's Retailers

Existing Customers Represent An Estimated $38 Billion Opportunity

Multiple ways to increase UNFI's "share of wallet"

01 Cross Selling

02 Private Brands

$140 Billion

Addressable

03 E-Commerce

Market

$38B

Existing

Customer

Opportunity

Professional

04 Services

10 Feeding America's Retailers

ValuePath Expected to Drive Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion

An incremental $70-$100 million of total gross opportunities by end of FY23

$140 Billion Addressable

Reinvestment

Merchandising & Sales

Operations

Margin expansion

General & Administrative

$70 - $100M Gross Savings

11 Feeding America's Retailers

Bringing It All Together

Compelling case to drive top/bottom line growth and free cash flow

Grow

Operating

Sales

Leverage

Increase share

Proven track

of wallet

record

New customer

Incremental

wins

benefits from

Grow retail

completing

sales

distribution center

optimization

ValuePath

  • Gross savings beyond FY21 of $70-$100M
  • Portion reinvested in business
  • Balance goes to margin expansion

Expand

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin

  • all of which contributes to expanded operating margins that leads to ….

Generate

Free Cash

Flow

  • FY20 FCF of $284 million
  • Strong FCF anticipated again in FY21 including investment in new Allentown, PA distribution center

Reduce

Debt

  • Net debt reduced by $388 million in FY20
  • Outlook for net debt reduction of $250 million in FY21
  • Incremental asset sales would further reduce debt

12 Feeding America's Retailers

Our Values Drive Everything We Do

Building a better future through a culture of shared beliefs

Do the right thing

Find the sweet spot

Feed the planet

Deliver together

Put safety and integrity

Be flexible and make

Better food comes

Empower each other

at the forefront of

from a healthy planet

change work

and win as a team

everything we do

and we do our part

13 Feeding America's Retailers

We're On A Mission to Make The World A Better Place

www.BetterForAll.UNFI.com

Better for Our World

Better for Our Communities

Better for Our People

Climate Action

Safety & Wellbeing

Food Access

A healthy planet for future

Food security and improved

Good health and security for our

generations

nutrition

people

Waste Reduction

Food Safety

Diversity & Inclusion

Responsible consumption and

Safe, high-quality food for families

Reduced inequalities and

production

empowerment for all

Examples

  • 20% of electricity from renewable sources by 2023
  • Zero waste to landfills from DC operations by 2030

14 Feeding America's Retailers

  • Donate 250 million pounds of food by 2030
  • Promote soil health through regenerative and organic practices on 1 million acres thru UNFI Foundation grantmaking
  • Log 200,000 associate volunteer hours by 2030
  • Increase diversity in leadership roles across the company

Our Time at UNFI is Now.

We have a unique value proposition with

power in scale and expertise in evolution.

We have the wind at our backs and

associates hungry to win.

We are building better already…

with so much more to come.

B e t t e r F o o d . B e t t e r F u t u r e .

15

16 Feeding America's Retailers

A p p e n d i x

17

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 - Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as a consolidated measure inclusive of continuing and discontinued operations results,

which we reconcile by adding Net (loss) income from continuing operations, plus Total other expense,

net and (Benefit) provision for income taxes, plus Depreciation and amortization calculated in accordance with GAAP,

plus non-GAAP adjustments for Share-based compensation, Restructuring, acquisition and integration related

expenses, goodwill and asset impairment charges, certain legal charges and gains, certain other non-cash charges or

Feeding America's Retailers

items, as determined by management, plus Adjusted EBITDA of discontinued operations calculated in manner

23

consistent with the results of continuing operations, outlined above.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 - Adjusted EPS

The non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted common share measure is a consolidated measure, which the Company reconciles by adding Net Income attributable to UNFI plus goodwill and asset impairment benefits and charges, restructuring, acquisition, and integration related expenses, certain legal charges and gains, surplus property depreciation and interest expense, losses on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations store closures and other charges, net, the impact of diluted shares when GAAP earnings is presented as a loss and non-GAAP earnings represent income, and the tax impact of adjustments and the adjusted effective tax rate.

23 Feeding America's Retailers

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Fiscal 2021 Outlook - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (Midpoint of outlook range for each)

  1. The adjusted effective tax rate excludes the potential impact of changes in uncertain tax provisions, tax impacts related to ASU 2006-09 regarding stock compensation and valuation allowances.

24 Feeding America's Retailers

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio

25 Feeding America's Retailers

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

25 Feeding America's Retailers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Natural Foods Inc. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
