United Natural Foods : Better Food Better Future

Certain information in this presentation and discussed on the conference call which this presentation accompanies constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements are described in filings that United Natural Foods, Inc. (the "Company") has made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 1, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 29, 2020 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company's dependence on principal customers; the potential for additional asset impairment charges; the Company's sensitivity to general economic conditions, including changes in disposable income levels and consumer spending trends; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits of its acquisitions and dispositions, in particular, its acquisition of SUPERVALU; the possibility that restructuring, asset impairment and other charges and costs we may incur in connection with the sale or closure of our retail operations will exceed our current expectations; the Company's reliance on the continued growth in sales of higher margin natural and organic foods and non-food products in comparison to lower margin conventional grocery products; increased competition in the Company's industry as a result of increased distribution of natural, organic and specialty products, and direct distribution of those products by large retailers and online distributors; increased competition as a result of continuing consolidation of retailers in the natural product industry and the growth of supernatural chains; the Company's ability to timely and successfully deploy its warehouse management system throughout its distribution centers and its transportation management system across the Company and to achieve efficiencies and cost savings from these efforts; the addition or loss of significant customers or material changes to the Company's relationships with these customers; volatility in fuel costs; volatility in foreign exchange rates; the Company's sensitivity to inflationary and deflationary pressures; the relatively low margins and economic sensitivity of the Company's business; the potential for disruptions in the Company's supply chain or its distribution capabilities by circumstances beyond its control, including a health epidemic (such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus); the risk of interruption of supplies due to lack of long- term contracts, severe weather, work stoppages or otherwise; moderated supplier promotional activity, including decreased forward buying opportunities; union-organizing activities that could cause labor relations difficulties and increased costs; and our ability to identify and successfully complete asset or business acquisitions. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company is not undertaking to update any information in the foregoing reports until the effective date of its future reports required by applicable laws. Any estimates of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These estimates are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced estimates, but it is not obligated to do so.
This presentation also contains the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, leverage, and free cash flow. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the appendix to this presentation. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures aids in making period-to-period comparisons, assessing the performance of our business and understanding the underlying operating performance and core business trends, and is a meaningful indication of its actual and estimated operating performance. The Company's management utilizes and plans to utilize this non-GAAP financial information to compare the Company's operating performance during certain fiscal periods to the comparable periods in the other fiscal years and, in certain cases, to internally prepared projections. No manipulating or editing of this material is permitted.
Our Time at UNFI is Now.
We have a unique value proposition with
power in scale and expertise in evolution.
We have the wind at our backs and
associates hungry to win.
We are building better already…
with so much more to come.
B e t t e r F o o d . B e t t e r F u t u r e .
Momentum Is Building
$140'19Billion'20 Addressable Market
Past
Build-Out-The-Storestrategy
accelerated by the 2018 strategic
acquisition of Supervalu.
FY21
'22
'23
$78B
New
Customer
Opportunity
Present
Future
2020 saw a dramatic shift towardfood-
Transformation becomes the next phase
at-home consumption; UNFI moves
focused on delivering growth and an
beyond the process of integration.
enhanced customer experience.
4 Feeding America's Retailers
This Momentum Is Reflected In Financial Gains
Consistent growth and debt reduction (1)
Net Sales (millions)
Adjusted EBITDA (millions)
CAGR
CAGR
11%
Adjusted
12%
EBITDA as %
of Net sales →
2.52%
2.54%
2.59%
Adjusted EPS
Net Outstanding Debt (millions)
Cumulative year
CAGR
end debt
40%
reduction
expectation
Net debt to
adjusted
since SV
EBITDA
4.0x
3.5x
acquisition
leverage →
~ $1 billion
5 Feeding America's Retailers
Fiscal 2019 includes the contribution from SUPERVALU for 41 of 53 weeks; see appendix for definitions and reconciliations for Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage; fiscal 2021 figures are midpoint of company guidance.
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
Net Sales(1)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
Adjusted EPS(1)(2)
Net Debt Reduction (1)
$27.0B - $27.8B
$690M -
$3.05 - $3.55
~ $250M
$730M
(3.3% growth at midpoint)
(5.5% growth at midpoint)
(21.3% growth at midpoint)
The outlook provided above is for fiscal 2021. This outlook is forward-looking, is based on management's current estimates and expectations and is subject to several risks, including many that are outside of management's control. See cautionary language on slide 2 and the risk factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 1, 2020 filed on September 29, 2020 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC.
Please refer to the appendix for definitions and reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Unmatched Offerings Set UNFI Apart
Largest Product
Offering in North
America Food
Wholesale
More than 275,000 products across the store
Conventional
Natural
Specialty
Services
Protein / Produce
Deli
Private Brands > $1B
eComm
Category Growth
12.4%
16.3%
10.0%
16.0%
1.9%
12.3%
40%
Growth rates: UNFI calculations on Growth Rate based in part on Nielsen data Total
7Feeding America's RetailersUS Food for 52 weeks ended 12/5/20; eComm is 2020 estimate per Coresight Research.
Expect Momentum To Continue in Fragmented US Food Market
UNFI sees meaningful share growth opportunity in $140 billion addressable market (1)
Growth with top 10 retailers:
Proprietary internal data improves assortment
Fostering success of new brands
Reliable operations during volume spikes (COVID-19)
$140 Billion
Addressable Market
New business acquisition:
Unmatched product assortment
$38B
Lower cost to serve
Existing Customer
Opportunity
$78B
Streamlined operations with
$25B
fewer deliveries
New Customer
Opportunity
UNFI Fiscal 2020
Feeding America's Retailers
(1) Company estimate
New Customers Represent An Estimated $78 Billion Opportunity
Key Food validates our new customer efforts
$140 Addressable
Market
Estimated $10 billion over 10 years
$78B
New
Customer
Opportunity
9 Feeding America's Retailers
Existing Customers Represent An Estimated $38 Billion Opportunity
Multiple ways to increase UNFI's "share of wallet"
01 Cross Selling
02 Private Brands
$140 Billion
Addressable
03 E-Commerce
Market
$38B
Existing
Customer
Opportunity
Professional
04 Services
10 Feeding America's Retailers
ValuePath Expected to Drive Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion
An incremental $70-$100 million of total gross opportunities by end of FY23
$140 Billion Addressable
Reinvestment
Merchandising & Sales
Operations
Margin expansion
General & Administrative
$70 - $100M Gross Savings
11 Feeding America's Retailers
Bringing It All Together
Compelling case to drive top/bottom line growth and free cash flow
Grow
Operating
Sales
Leverage
•
Increase share
•
Proven track
of wallet
record
•
New customer
•
Incremental
wins
benefits from
•
Grow retail
completing
sales
distribution center
optimization
ValuePath
Gross savings beyond FY21 of $70-$100M
Portion reinvested in business
Balance goes to margin expansion
Expand
Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin
all of which contributes to expanded operating margins that leads to ….
Generate
Free Cash
Flow
FY20 FCF of $284 million
Strong FCF anticipated again in FY21 including investment in new Allentown, PA distribution center
Reduce
Debt
Net debt reduced by $388 million in FY20
Outlook for net debt reduction of $250 million in FY21
Incremental asset sales would further reduce debt
12 Feeding America's Retailers
Our Values Drive Everything We Do
Building a better future through a culture of shared beliefs
Do the right thing
Find the sweet spot
Feed the planet
Deliver together
Put safety and integrity
Be flexible and make
Better food comes
Empower each other
at the forefront of
from a healthy planet
change work
and win as a team
everything we do
and we do our part
13 Feeding America's Retailers
We're On A Mission to Make The World A Better Place
www.BetterForAll.UNFI.com
Better for Our World
Better for Our Communities
Better for Our People
Climate Action
Safety & Wellbeing
Food Access
A healthy planet for future
Food security and improved
Good health and security for our
generations
nutrition
people
Waste Reduction
Food Safety
Diversity & Inclusion
Responsible consumption and
Safe, high-quality food for families
Reduced inequalities and
production
empowerment for all
Examples
20% of electricity from renewable sources by 2023
Zero waste to landfills from DC operations by 2030
14 Feeding America's Retailers
Donate 250 million pounds of food by 2030
Promote soil health through regenerative and organic practices on 1 million acres thru UNFI Foundation grantmaking
Log 200,000 associate volunteer hours by 2030
Increase diversity in leadership roles across the company
16 Feeding America's Retailers
A p p e n d i x
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 - Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as a consolidated measure inclusive of continuing and discontinued operations results,
which we reconcile by adding Net (loss) income from continuing operations, plus Total other expense,
net and (Benefit) provision for income taxes, plus Depreciation and amortization calculated in accordance with GAAP,
plus non-GAAP adjustments for Share-based compensation, Restructuring, acquisition and integration related
expenses, goodwill and asset impairment charges, certain legal charges and gains, certain other non-cash charges or
Feeding America's Retailers
items, as determined by management, plus Adjusted EBITDA of discontinued operations calculated in manner
23
consistent with the results of continuing operations, outlined above.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 - Adjusted EPS
The non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted common share measure is a consolidated measure, which the Company reconciles by adding Net Income attributable to UNFI plus goodwill and asset impairment benefits and charges, restructuring, acquisition, and integration related expenses, certain legal charges and gains, surplus property depreciation and interest expense, losses on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations store closures and other charges, net, the impact of diluted shares when GAAP earnings is presented as a loss and non-GAAP earnings represent income, and the tax impact of adjustments and the adjusted effective tax rate.
23 Feeding America's Retailers
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Fiscal 2021 Outlook - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (Midpoint of outlook range for each)
The adjusted effective tax rate excludes the potential impact of changes in uncertain tax provisions, tax impacts related to ASU 2006-09 regarding stock compensation and valuation allowances.
24 Feeding America's Retailers
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio
25 Feeding America's Retailers
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
25 Feeding America's Retailers
