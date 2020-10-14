Log in
United Natural Foods : UNFI Announces Intention to Offer Senior Notes

10/14/2020 | 07:40am EDT

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced that it intends, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer (the “Offering”) $400 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

UNFI intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its term loan facility (including accrued and unpaid interest with respect to such amounts).

The Notes will be offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any sales of Notes or other securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 392 M - -
Net income 2021 175 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 953 M 953 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 28 300
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven L. Spinner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher P. Testa President
Eric A. Dorne Chief Operating Officer
John W. Howard Chief Financial Officer
John L. Clare Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.110.16%953
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.47%34 769
SYSCO CORPORATION-23.92%34 354
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.19%30 513
TESCO PLC-12.85%27 679
KROGER20.04%26 838
