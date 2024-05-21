By Josh Beckerman

Shares of grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods shares were up 5% to $11.75 after hours as the company said a distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market was extended to May 2032.

The agreement with the Amazon-owned retailer was previously scheduled to end in September 2027.

In March, United Natural Foods reduced its fiscal-year sales outlook to $30.5 billion to $31 billion, down from $30.9 billion to $31.5 billion.

