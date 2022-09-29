Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Natural Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNFI   US9111631035

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
33.54 USD   -6.91%
05:50pUnited Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores
BU
09/28CL King Adjusts United Natural Foods Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/28UBS Adjusts United Natural Foods Price Target to $55 From $58, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores

09/29/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expanded and enhanced store portfolio allows Shoppers to significantly improve shopping experience and choice for consumers and communities

As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/

Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers' Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers' Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)

Two of the new Shoppers stores, located at 4801 Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, Md. and 5600 The Alameda in Baltimore, Md., opened earlier today, and the third, located at 7051 M.L. King Highway, Landover, Md., will open in November. To celebrate the new store openings, Shoppers hosted official grand opening celebrations at the Capitol Heights and Baltimore locations, which included sampling, giveaways, special promotions, and remarks from local dignitaries and Shoppers store leadership. Shoppers also commemorated the event with a $1,000 donation to each of Bradbury Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights and Northwood Elementary School in Baltimore.

“Shoppers has a long-standing relationship with these communities, and we are excited to return to these neighborhoods and support residents with exemplary service and products of the highest quality, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, and everyday grocery items,” said Jeff Bleichner, vice president and general manager at Shoppers. “These stores, along with our customer-first improvements at our Silver Hill and Donnell Street locations, reflect our commitment to invest in our communities to improve the health and quality of life of our customers through nutritious and delicious product offerings and friendly and attentive service.”

In addition to the three new locations, Shoppers is scheduled to complete in early October remodels at their stores located at 5820 Silver Hill Road and 2950 Donnell Street in Forestville, Md. The remodels include updated refrigerated and frozen cases, self-checkout lanes, and new signage that offers a fresh take with a vintage flavor, all of which is designed to enhance the overall shopping experience.

“Prince George’s County welcomes Shoppers’ reinvestment in our communities and continued commitment to the retail sale of groceries,” said David Iannucci, President and CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation. “These reacquired and remodeled stores will help address the challenges faced by many citizens to gain access to quality food and fresh produce alternatives. While Shoppers never left Prince George’s County, we say ‘Welcome Back.’”

About Shoppers

Shoppers Food is a full-service supermarket with everything consumers have come to expect from a neighborhood grocer. Proudly serving the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia markets, Shoppers offers thousands of grocery and household items, such as fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and bakery, and natural and organic food products available in-store, online, and through the Shoppers app. To learn more about Shoppers, visit www.shoppersfood.com.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
05:50pUnited Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Stor..
BU
09/28CL King Adjusts United Natural Foods Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/28UBS Adjusts United Natural Foods Price Target to $55 From $58, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/28MKM Partners Adjusts Price Target on United Natural Foods to $63 From $69, Reiterates B..
MT
09/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts United Natural Foods Price Target to $46 From $54, Maintains Hold..
MT
09/28BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on United Natural Foods to $40 From $45, Maintains Mar..
MT
09/28Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on United Natural Foods to $40 From $45, Keeps Equalwe..
MT
09/27UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
09/27United Natural Foods Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Narrowly Higher After Late Up..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 158 M - -
Net income 2023 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 101 M 2 101 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 300
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Natural Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,54 $
Average target price 49,38 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Alexander M. Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Testa President
John W. Howard Chief Financial Officer
Jack Stahl Independent Chairman
John L. Clare Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.-23.96%2 101
WALMART INC.-9.50%361 292
SYSCO CORPORATION-6.10%37 331
KROGER0.42%32 533
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.34%27 010
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.41%26 615