United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

United Natural Foods : to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results on December 9, 2020

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter, ended October 31, 2020, the morning of Wednesday December 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 8959225. An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 387 M - -
Net income 2021 178 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 888 M 888 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 28 300
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Natural Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,71 $
Last Close Price 16,19 $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven L. Spinner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher P. Testa President
Eric A. Dorne Chief Operating Officer
John W. Howard Chief Financial Officer
John L. Clare Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.84.82%888
SYSCO CORPORATION-18.17%35 655
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.28%35 097
TESCO PLC-8.82%30 109
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.36%29 273
KROGER11.90%25 119
