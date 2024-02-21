United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter, ended January 27, 2024, the morning of Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 660 - 6768 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 1099581. An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials that will be referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

