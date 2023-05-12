United Oil & Gas : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting 2023

United Oil & Gas Plc

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 09624969)

FORM OF PROXY

for use by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of United Oil & Gas Plc (the "Company")

to be held at the offices of Armstrong Teasdale, 38 - 43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE at 1:00 p.m. on

7 June 2023 (the "Meeting")

I/We, the undersigned, being (a) shareholder(s) of United Oil & Gas Plc hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting (see note 1) as my/our proxy to vote in my/our name(s) and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at the offices of Armstrong Teasdale, 38 - 43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE at 1.00 p.m. on 7 June 2023 and at any adjournment thereof. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as shown below in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting. Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate boxes below how the proxy should vote and then sign in the space provided below. If no specific direction as to voting is given, the proxy may vote or abstain at his or her discretion.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Withheld Resolution 1: To receive the Accounts    Resolution 2: To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the    Company and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. Resolution 3: To re-elect Graham Martin as a Director.    Resolution 4: To re-elect Brian Larkin as a Director.    Resolution 5: To re-elect Jonathan Leather as a Director.    Resolution 6: To elect Peter Dunne as a Director.    Resolution 7: To re-elect Iman Hill as a Director.    Resolution 8: To authorise the Directors to allot and issue    shares and/or rights to subscribe for shares. SPECIAL RESOLUTION Resolution 9: Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights    SPECIAL BUSINESS Resolution 10: Company's Authority to Make On Market    Purchases Resolution 11: Proposal for the cancellation of the    Company's Share Premium Account

I/We authorise my/our proxy to act at his/her discretion in relation to any other business arising at the Meeting (including in respect of the question whether to adjourn such meeting) and at any adjournment of such meeting.