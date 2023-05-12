Advanced search
    SEN   GB00BYX0MB92

UNITED OIL & GAS PLC

(SEN)
2023-05-11
1.675 GBX    0.00%
02:33aUnited Oil & Gas : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
02:33aUnited Oil & Gas : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting 2023
05/09United Oil & Gas "remains opportunistic"
United Oil & Gas : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting 2023

05/12/2023
United Oil & Gas Plc

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 09624969)

FORM OF PROXY

for use by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of United Oil & Gas Plc (the "Company")

to be held at the offices of Armstrong Teasdale, 38 - 43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE at 1:00 p.m. on

7 June 2023 (the "Meeting")

I/We, the undersigned, being (a) shareholder(s) of United Oil & Gas Plc hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting (see note 1) as my/our proxy to vote in my/our name(s) and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at the offices of Armstrong Teasdale, 38 - 43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE at 1.00 p.m. on 7 June 2023 and at any adjournment thereof. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as shown below in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting. Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate boxes below how the proxy should vote and then sign in the space provided below. If no specific direction as to voting is given, the proxy may vote or abstain at his or her discretion.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

Withheld

Resolution 1: To receive the Accounts

Resolution 2: To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the

Company and authorise the Directors to fix their

remuneration.

Resolution 3: To re-elect Graham Martin as a Director.

Resolution 4: To re-elect Brian Larkin as a Director.

Resolution 5: To re-elect Jonathan Leather as a Director.

Resolution 6: To elect Peter Dunne as a Director.

Resolution 7: To re-elect Iman Hill as a Director.

Resolution 8: To authorise the Directors to allot and issue

shares and/or rights to subscribe for shares.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

Resolution 9: Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Resolution 10: Company's Authority to Make On Market

Purchases

Resolution 11: Proposal for the cancellation of the

Company's Share Premium Account

I/We authorise my/our proxy to act at his/her discretion in relation to any other business arising at the Meeting (including in respect of the question whether to adjourn such meeting) and at any adjournment of such meeting.

Signature(s):

……………………………

Dated: ……………………………

……………………………

Name(s):

……………………………

(in block capitals)

……………………………

Address:

……………………………

Notes:

  1. If a member wishes to appoint a proxy, they are strongly advised to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy.
    If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box entitled "Number of shares over which the proxy is appointed" the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement.
  2. The Company, pursuant to the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") and paragraph 18 (c) of the Companies Act 2006 (Consequential Amendments) (Uncertificated Securities) Order 2009, specifies that only those Shareholders registered in the Register of Members of the Company (the "Register") 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting (excluding non- business days) shall be entitled to attend or vote at the Meeting in respect of the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") registered in their name at that time. Changes to entries on the relevant register of securities after that time will be disregarded in determining the right of any person to attend or vote at the Meeting.
  3. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote instead of him or her, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different Ordinary Share or Ordinary Shares held by him or her.
  4. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint-holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Register in respect of the joint holding (the first name being the most senior).
  5. In the case of a corporation, this form must be expressed to be executed by the corporation and must be executed under its common seal, on its behalf by a duly authorised attorney or duly authorised officer of the corporation.
  6. To be valid this form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified or office copy of such power or authority, should reach the offices of the registrar of the Company, Share Registrars Limited, 3 Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX, United Kingdom at least 48 hours (excluding non- business days) before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  7. Any alteration to this form must be initialled.
  8. A Shareholder may only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes. If a Shareholder wishes to terminate the authority of a person(s) to act as their proxy, they must notify Share Registrars Limited in writing at the address provided above no later than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the Meeting.
  9. To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an "X". To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting.
  10. To appoint the Chair as your proxy or to give or amend an instruction to a previously appointed proxy via the CREST system, the CREST message must be received by the issuer's agent Share Registrars Limited (agent's ID is 7RA36) 1:00 p.m. on 5 June 2023. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. After this time any change of instructions to a proxy appointed through CREST should be communicated to the proxy by other means. CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST Members who have appointed voting service provider(s) should contact their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) for assistance with appointing proxies via CREST. For further information on CREST procedures, limitations and system timings please refer to the CREST Manual. We may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in the Act. In any case your proxy form must be received by the Company's registrars no later than 1:00 p.m. on 5 June 2023.

Disclaimer

United Oil and Gas plc published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer