United Oil & Gas : Half Year 2022 - Presentation

UNITED OIL & GAS Half-year results 2022 | 27 September 2022
ROBUST BALANCE SHEET TO SUPPORT
GROWTH STRATEGY
SELF FUNDING
Funding exploration & development wells from operating cashflow
TARGETED CAPEX
3
ACTIVE WORK
ORGANIC
PROGRAMME ACROSS
GROWTH OPTIONS
THE PORTFOLIO
Egypt | Operations
ü
Production + cash generative
ü Near term low-costlow-risk production and
ASD-2 Dev
ASV-1X Exp
AJ-14 Dev
ASH-4-Dev
-1X Exp
exploration growth from discovered
Workovers
resources and exploration growth
Seismic reprocessing
Maximising value from portfolio
LEAN + EFFICIENT
Low G&A costs
LOW COST PRODUCTION
Competitive Opex
UK | Technical Studies
Rock physics
Updated Reservoir evaluation
Jamaica | Farmout
Fieldwork
Carbon Intensity Study
VDR and Technical DD
Continued Stakeholder
Engagement
Commercialisation options
United estimates Maria holds mid-case recoverable resources of 6 mmboe
Long term upside
2.4 Billion barrels unrisked mean prospective resources across the basin
Focused on growth | Half-year results | 27 September 2022
FINANCE
PETER DUNNE - CFO
UNITED OIL & GAS Half-year results 2022 | 27 September 2022
5
1H 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Realised Oil Price
Realised Gas Price
Group Revenue
Cash Operating Cost
Gross Profit
($/bbl)
($/mmbtu)
($m) Net of Government Take
($/boe)
($m)
105.5
9.8
10.2
8.40
5.6
5.7
63.1
2.6
2.6
4.61
1H 2022
1H 2021
2021
2020
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
Net Profit after Tax
Cash Balance
Cash Capex
Cash Collections
Operating Cashflow
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
2.4
3.8
4.3
8.7
6.9
2.0
3.4
8.2
6.4
2.0
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
