    SEN   GB00BYX0MB92

UNITED OIL & GAS PLC

(SEN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:13 2022-09-27 am EDT
1.500 GBX   +5.26%
04:11aUnited Oil & Gas : Half Year 2022 - Presentation
PU
09/15United Oil & Gas Begins Drilling On Fourth Well Of Egyptian Exploration Program
MT
09/15United Oil & Gas Plc Announces Commencement of Drilling At the ASH-4 Development Well
CI
United Oil & Gas : Half Year 2022 - Presentation

09/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
UNITED OIL & GAS

HALF YEAR RESULTS

27 September 2022

FOCUSED

ON GROWTH

WWW.UOGPLC.COM

UNITED OIL & GAS

2

DISCLAIMER

This presentation ("Presentation") is being supplied to you solely for your information. The Presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, United Oil & Gas Plc (the "Company", "UOG", "United", or "United Oil & Gas"). The directors of the Company have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated herein are true to the best of their knowledge, information and belief.

The Presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an admission document, listing particulars, a prospectus or a circular relating to the Company, nor does it constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract thereof. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in the Presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof, nor is any responsibility accepted for any errors, misstatements in, or omission from, the Presentation or any direct or consequential loss however arising from any use of, or reliance on, the Presentation or otherwise in connection with it. However, nothing in this disclaimer shall be effective to limit or exclude any liability which, by law or regulation, cannot be limited or excluded.

The Presentation may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person, or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without the prior consent of the Company.

The Presentation or documents referred to in it contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the future prospects developments and business strategies of the Company. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of such terms as "believe", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "potential", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to

assumptions.

Certain statements, graphs, tables and data-sets used throughout the Presentation are "forward-looking statements" including management's and third party assessments of future plans, operations, values and returns and represent the Company's international projects, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the Company's future economic performance. These projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections.

These risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration and development activities and capital expenditures, the uncertainties of estimates and projections relating to production, political risks, costs and expenses and health and safety and environmental risks, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, and uncertainties resulting from competition and ability to access sufficient capital, and risks relating to the ability to complete capital markets transactions referred to in the Presentation.

The forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialises, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of the Presentation.

No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, expressed or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its

respective directors, officers, partners, employees or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or the completeness of the information or opinions contained herein and to the extent permitted by law no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions.

The content of information contained in these slides and the accompanying verbal presentation (together, the "Presentation") has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). Reliance upon the Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. If any person is in any doubt as to the contents of the Presentation, they should seek independent advice from a person who is authorised for the purposes of FSMA and who specialises in advising in investments of this kind.

UNITED OIL & GAS Half-year results 2022 | 27 September 2022

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET TO SUPPORT

GROWTH STRATEGY

SELF FUNDING

Funding exploration & development wells from operating cashflow

TARGETED CAPEX

3

ACTIVE WORK

ORGANIC

PROGRAMME ACROSS

GROWTH OPTIONS

THE PORTFOLIO

Egypt | Operations

ü

Production + cash generative

ü Near term low-costlow-risk production and

ASD-2 Dev

ASV-1X Exp

AJ-14 Dev

ASH-4-Dev

-1X Exp

exploration growth from discovered

Workovers

resources and exploration growth

Seismic reprocessing

Maximising value from portfolio

LEAN + EFFICIENT

Low G&A costs

LOW COST PRODUCTION

Competitive Opex

UK | Technical Studies

Rock physics

Updated Reservoir evaluation

Jamaica | Farmout

Fieldwork

Carbon Intensity Study

VDR and Technical DD

Continued Stakeholder

Engagement

  • Commercialisation options
  • United estimates Maria holds mid-case recoverable resources of 6 mmboe
  • Long term upside
  • 2.4 Billion barrels unrisked mean prospective resources across the basin

Focused on growth | Half-year results | 27 September 2022

FINANCE

PETER DUNNE - CFO

UNITED OIL & GAS Half-year results 2022 | 27 September 2022

5

1H 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Realised Oil Price

Realised Gas Price

Group Revenue

Cash Operating Cost

Gross Profit

($/bbl)

($/mmbtu)

($m) Net of Government Take

($/boe)

($m)

105.5

9.8

10.2

8.40

5.6

5.7

63.1

2.6

2.6

4.61

1H 2022

1H 2021

2021

2020

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

Net Profit after Tax

Cash Balance

Cash Capex

Cash Collections

Operating Cashflow

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

2.4

3.8

4.3

8.7

6.9

2.0

3.4

8.2

6.4

2.0

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

1H 2022

1H 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Oil and Gas plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,2 M - -
Net income 2021 4,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,35 M 10,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 67,2%
