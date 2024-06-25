United Oil & Gas PLC - oil and gas exploration company with key assets in Jamaica and the UK - Posts no revenue in 2023, unchanged from a year earlier. Pretax loss widens to GBP3.8 million from GBP3.3 million.

"2023 was a transitional year for United, starting with the conditional sale of Quattro in January 2023 which ultimately was terminated in November 2023 due to the inability of Quattro to raise the funds to finalise the deal and the licence expiring at the end of November 2023," says Chief Executive Brian Larkin.

"Egypt delivered steady production throughout the year with several wells successfully drilled and brought into production. We maintained the record of zero LTI's, TRIR's and only a minor environmental incident."

Current stock price: 0.19 pence

12-month change: down 88%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.