United Oil & Gas extends longstop date of asset licence sale

United Oil & Gas PLC - London-based oil and gas company with projects in Egypt, Italy and the UK - Extends longstop date for the sale of UK Central North Sea licence P2519, which contains the Maria discovery in block 15/18e, to Quattro Energy Ltd. New longstop date is May 17, extended from April 16, to allow additional time for the asset purchase agreement conditions required for completion to be satisfied. Says a further update will be provided to the market in due course.

United Oil & Gas announced the APA with Quattro in late January to sell licence P2519 for a maximum consideration of up to GBP5.7 million.

Current stock price: 1.63 pence, down 9.4% on Monday

12-month change: down 37%

