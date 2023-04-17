Advanced search
    SEN   GB00BYX0MB92

UNITED OIL & GAS PLC

(SEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:12:28 2023-04-17 am EDT
1.641 GBX   -8.81%
United Oil & Gas extends longstop date of asset licence sale
AN
United Oil & Gas extends longstop date of asset licence sale
AN
05:12aUnited Oil and Gas Extends Long Stop Date for Maria Discovery Asset Sale; Shares Drop 8%
MT
United Oil & Gas extends longstop date of asset licence sale

04/17/2023 | 07:12am EDT
United Oil & Gas PLC - London-based oil and gas company with projects in Egypt, Italy and the UK - Extends longstop date for the sale of UK Central North Sea licence P2519, which contains the Maria discovery in block 15/18e, to Quattro Energy Ltd. New longstop date is May 17, extended from April 16, to allow additional time for the asset purchase agreement conditions required for completion to be satisfied. Says a further update will be provided to the market in due course.

United Oil & Gas announced the APA with Quattro in late January to sell licence P2519 for a maximum consideration of up to GBP5.7 million.

Current stock price: 1.63 pence, down 9.4% on Monday

12-month change: down 37%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.76% 85.727 Delayed Quote.0.51%
UNITED OIL & GAS PLC -10.56% 1.6414 Delayed Quote.33.33%
WTI -0.41% 82.129 Delayed Quote.2.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,2 M - -
Net income 2021 4,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 14,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart UNITED OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
United Oil & Gas Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian Larkin CEO, Director & Managing Director
Peter Michael Dunne Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Alan Graham Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan James Leather Chief Operating Officer & Director
Iman Mohamed Kamal Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED OIL & GAS PLC33.33%15
CHEVRON CORPORATION-3.93%326 712
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.05%131 489
CNOOC LIMITED26.45%76 471
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-6.11%71 480
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.19%68 101
