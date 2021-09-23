Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. United Overseas Australia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UOS   AU000000UOS4

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(UOS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Half Yearly Report and Accounts

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021

1

APPENDIX 4D

Name of entity

ACN or equivalent company reference Current reporting period

Previous reporting period

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD 009 245 890

Half year ended 30 June 2021 Half year ended 30 June 2020

Results for announcement to the market

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Down

37.42%

to

116,438

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Down

31.34%

to

16,686

Net profit for the year attributable to members

Down

31.34%

to

16,686

Dividends

Amount

Franked amount

per security

per security

Current period

Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020

2.0¢

- paid on 4 June 2021

Previous corresponding period

Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019

2.0¢

- paid on 6 June 2020

Brief explanation of the figures reported above

Please refer to the Review and Results of Operations section of the Directors' Report for further comment.

The information in the Half Year Report should be read in conjunction with the details and explanations provided herewith, along with the most recent Annual Report.

Net tangible assets per share

Current

Previous corresponding

period

period

Net tangible assets per share

100.68 ¢

103.22 ¢

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021

2

Dividends

Franked

amount per

Amount per

Amount

security at %

security of foreign

per security

tax

source dividend

Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020

2.0¢

Nil

Nil

Interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021

Nil

Nil

Nil

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

15 October 2019

Payment date for interim dividend

6 November 2019

Dividend reinvestment plans

The Company's dividend reinvestment plans are in operation.

The last date for the receipt of an election notice for dividend reinvestment plans.

22 October 2019

Control gained or lost over entities having material effect

On 17 May 2021, the Group acquired a 51% equity interest in Tong Xin Tang Healthcare International Sdn Bhd ("TXT") for a consideration of $99,843. TXT is in the business of operating a Chinese medical, acupuncture and physiotherapy care centre and a dealer in Chinese medicine.

Details of Associates and Joint Venture Entities

Name of entities

Percentage of holding %

Profit/(loss) contribution

$'000

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Advanced Informatics & Management

30

30

-

-

Centre Sdn Bhd

Asli Security Services Sdn Bhd

30

30

(7)

3

Dats Management Sdn Bhd

49

49

101

62

Audit review

This report is based on the financial statements reviewed by the auditor which are not subject to any disputes or qualifications.

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021

3

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD

A.C.N. 009 245 890

HALF-YEAR REPORT

30 June 2021

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021

4

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FINANCIAL REPORT

DIRECTOR'S DECLARATION

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE FINANCIAL REPORT

INDEPENDENT AUDIT REVIEW REPORT

UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021

5

Corporate Information

Directors

Alan Charles Winduss (Non-Executive Chairman) (ceased on 14 July 2021)

Chong Soon Kong

Pak Lim Kong

Chee Seng Teo

Stuart Alexander Third (appointed on 29 July 2021)

May Chee Kong (Alternate Director for C S Kong)

Company Secretary

Alan Charles Winduss (ceased on 14 July 2021)

Stuart Alexander Third (appointed on 15 July 2021)

Registered Office

Suite B1,

661, Newcastle Street

Leederville

Western Australia 6007

Bankers

National Australia Bank Limited

Cnr Howe and Sundercombe Street

Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017

Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Services Ltd

110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands, Perth, Western Australia 6009

Auditors

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Chartered Accountants

Central Park

Level 43, 152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth, Western Australia 6000

ASX Code: UOS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UOA - United Overseas Australia Limited published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
01:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
08/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Unreviewed Half Year Results and Interim Dividend
PU
08/30United Overseas Australia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
08/27United Overseas Australia Limited acquired 51% stake in Tong Xin Tang Healthcare Intern..
CI
08/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Profit Result (2nd Qtr 2021) UOA Development Bhd
PU
07/28United Overseas Australia Limited Appoints Stuart Third as Director
CI
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Final Directors Interest Notice
PU
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :UOAReit - Change in Boardroom and Change in Audit Committee
PU
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :UOA Development - Change in Boardroom and Audit Committee
PU
07/15United Overseas Australia Ltd Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 293 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2020 97,3 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
Net cash 2020 389 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 1 097 M 796 M 794 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 7,98%
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chong Soon Kong Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Chee Seng Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Lim Kong Non-Independent Executive Director
Stuart Third Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LIMITED-6.49%796
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.90%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.06%26 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.73%24 501
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.34%24 009
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.20%22 937