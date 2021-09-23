General Announcement::Half Yearly Report and Accounts

|
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021
|
1
APPENDIX 4D
Name of entity
ACN or equivalent company reference Current reporting period
Previous reporting period
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD 009 245 890
Half year ended 30 June 2021 Half year ended 30 June 2020
Results for announcement to the market
|
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Down
|
37.42%
|
to
|
116,438
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
|
Down
|
31.34%
|
to
|
16,686
|
Net profit for the year attributable to members
|
Down
|
31.34%
|
to
|
16,686
|
Dividends
|
Amount
|
Franked amount
|
|
per security
|
per security
|
Current period
|
|
|
|
|
Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020
|
2.0¢
|
0¢
|
- paid on 4 June 2021
|
|
|
Previous corresponding period
|
|
|
Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019
|
2.0¢
|
0¢
|
- paid on 6 June 2020
|
|
Brief explanation of the figures reported above
Please refer to the Review and Results of Operations section of the Directors' Report for further comment.
The information in the Half Year Report should be read in conjunction with the details and explanations provided herewith, along with the most recent Annual Report.
Net tangible assets per share
|
|
Current
|
Previous corresponding
|
|
period
|
period
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets per share
|
100.68 ¢
|
103.22 ¢
|
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021
|
2
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Franked
|
|
|
|
|
amount per
|
Amount per
|
|
|
Amount
|
security at %
|
security of foreign
|
|
|
per security
|
tax
|
source dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020
|
2.0¢
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend
|
|
|
15 October 2019
|
Payment date for interim dividend
|
|
|
6 November 2019
|
Dividend reinvestment plans
|
|
|
The Company's dividend reinvestment plans are in operation.
|
The last date for the receipt of an election notice for dividend reinvestment plans.
|
22 October 2019
Control gained or lost over entities having material effect
On 17 May 2021, the Group acquired a 51% equity interest in Tong Xin Tang Healthcare International Sdn Bhd ("TXT") for a consideration of $99,843. TXT is in the business of operating a Chinese medical, acupuncture and physiotherapy care centre and a dealer in Chinese medicine.
Details of Associates and Joint Venture Entities
|
Name of entities
|
Percentage of holding %
|
Profit/(loss) contribution
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
|
30 June 2021
|
30 June 2020
|
30 June 2021
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced Informatics & Management
|
30
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
Centre Sdn Bhd
|
|
|
|
|
Asli Security Services Sdn Bhd
|
30
|
30
|
(7)
|
3
|
Dats Management Sdn Bhd
|
49
|
49
|
101
|
62
Audit review
This report is based on the financial statements reviewed by the auditor which are not subject to any disputes or qualifications.
|
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021
|
3
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD
A.C.N. 009 245 890
HALF-YEAR REPORT
30 June 2021
|
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021
|
4
CONTENTS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL REPORT
DIRECTOR'S DECLARATION
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
NOTES TO AND FORMING PART OF THE FINANCIAL REPORT
INDEPENDENT AUDIT REVIEW REPORT
|
UNITED OVERSEAS AUSTRALIA LTD Half-Year Report - 30 June 2021
|
5
Corporate Information
Directors
Alan Charles Winduss (Non-Executive Chairman) (ceased on 14 July 2021)
Chong Soon Kong
Pak Lim Kong
Chee Seng Teo
Stuart Alexander Third (appointed on 29 July 2021)
May Chee Kong (Alternate Director for C S Kong)
Company Secretary
Alan Charles Winduss (ceased on 14 July 2021)
Stuart Alexander Third (appointed on 15 July 2021)
Registered Office
Suite B1,
661, Newcastle Street
Leederville
Western Australia 6007
Bankers
National Australia Bank Limited
Cnr Howe and Sundercombe Street
Osborne Park, Western Australia 6017
Share Registry
Advanced Share Registry Services Ltd
110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands, Perth, Western Australia 6009
Auditors
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd
Chartered Accountants
Central Park
Level 43, 152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth, Western Australia 6000
ASX Code: UOS
