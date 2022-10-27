UOB Shares Gain After Strong Third-Quarter Results

By Bingyan Wang

?Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd. are trading higher after the Singapore bank posted record quarterly profit on the back of higher interest income and lower impairment charges.

UOB shares rose as much as 4.8% in early trading to S$27.27, briefly taking shares into the green for the year. A close at that level would mark their biggest one-day gain since June 2020. Shares were last up 3.2%, outperforming a 1.3% gain in the benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index.

UOB said Friday that third-quarter profit rose 34% compared to the same period a year earlier to 1.40 billion Singapore dollars ($993.1 million), with total income up 30% on year at S$3.18 billion.

Citi highlighted UOB's 28 basis-point on-quarter rise in its net interest margin to 1.95%, along with guidance for NIM to be better than 2% in the fourth quarter.

"Investors are likely to extrapolate the very strong NIM expansion [and net interest income], which is 8% ahead of consensus," the bank said in a research note. It called inflation in operating expenses, which rose 27% on year, a concern, but also highlighted a "benign asset quality environment this quarter," with impairments 44% below expectations.

Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 2346ET