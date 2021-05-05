Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. United Overseas Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U11   SG1M31001969

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(U11)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/05
26.3 SGD   -0.49%
05:39pUnited Overseas Bank 1Q Net Rose 18%
DJ
05/04UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED  : quaterly earnings release
04/29Thailand, Singapore launch linkage of real-time payment systems
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Overseas Bank 1Q Net Rose 18%

05/05/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

United Overseas Bank Ltd. first-quarter net profit rose 18% on year due to lower credit allowances and higher net fee income as market sentiment improved.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 1.01 billion Singapore dollars (US$756.3 million), the bank said Thursday.

Net interest income during the period was down 4% on year at S$1.53 billion, while non-interest income rose 24% at S$638 million.

Fee income was mainly driven by stronger momentum in wealth management and investment banking activities, the bank said.

"Sentiment and business activities (is) picking up and trade flows resuming between ASEAN and Greater China," the bank said.

UOB said that its liquidity and funding positions remained robust and that it saw the business outlook cautiously improving.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-21 1939ET

Financials
Sales 2021 9 774 M 7 318 M 7 318 M
Net income 2021 3 679 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 44 049 M 32 982 M 32 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,78 SGD
Last Close Price 26,30 SGD
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED16.42%33 105
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.36%471 432
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-29.89%367 167
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.27%351 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%269 190
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 640