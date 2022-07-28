Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. United Overseas Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U11   SG1M31001969

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(U11)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:11 2022-07-28 am EDT
28.26 SGD   +0.93%
07/27Rising rates to cushion impact on Asia banks from slowing economies
RE
07/08UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB pilots Green and Sustainable Deposits solution with GIC
PU
07/07HKMA-Website Alert - Fraudulent website related to United Overseas Bank Ltd
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Overseas Bank 2Q Net Profit Climbs 11%

07/28/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat


United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose 11% due to lower credit allowances and higher interest income.

Profit for the quarter came in at 1.11 billion Singapore dollars (US$804.35 million) and total income grew 12% to S$2.70 billion, the bank said Friday.

Net interest income during the period was up 18% at S$1.86 billion, while non-interest income fell 3% to S$567 million.

The gain in net interest income was due to healthy loan growth, the bank said.

However, the bank's net fee and commission income were down due to lower wealth and fund managements fees.

Total allowances during the quarter fell to S$137 million from S$182 million in the same period last year.

"We continue to see economic activity picking up as borders reopen and investment flows resume," Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong said.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1959ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.41% 5593.18 Real-time Quote.-12.41%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 0.93% 28.26 Delayed Quote.4.09%
All news about UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
07/27Rising rates to cushion impact on Asia banks from slowing economies
RE
07/08UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB pilots Green and Sustainable Deposits solution with GIC
PU
07/07HKMA-Website Alert - Fraudulent website related to United Overseas Bank Ltd
AQ
07/01UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : Thai) Annual Report 2021
PU
07/01UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : Thai) Sustainability Report 2021
PU
07/01UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB Indonesia Annual Report 2021
PU
07/01UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB (Malaysia) Annual Report 2021
PU
06/24Seremban Engineering Secures Additional Banking Facilities Worth Over $18 Million; Shar..
MT
06/13AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United Overseas Insurance Limited
AQ
06/09ESR-Logos REIT Issues $109 Million Worth of Perpetual Securities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 771 M 7 800 M 7 800 M
Net income 2022 4 463 M 3 232 M 3 232 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 47 324 M 34 269 M 34 269 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 24 346
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 28,26 SGD
Average target price 34,46 SGD
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED4.09%33 796
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712