United Overseas Bank 2Q Net Profit Climbs 11%

United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose 11% due to lower credit allowances and higher interest income.

Profit for the quarter came in at 1.11 billion Singapore dollars (US$804.35 million) and total income grew 12% to S$2.70 billion, the bank said Friday.

Net interest income during the period was up 18% at S$1.86 billion, while non-interest income fell 3% to S$567 million.

The gain in net interest income was due to healthy loan growth, the bank said.

However, the bank's net fee and commission income were down due to lower wealth and fund managements fees.

Total allowances during the quarter fell to S$137 million from S$182 million in the same period last year.

"We continue to see economic activity picking up as borders reopen and investment flows resume," Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong said.

