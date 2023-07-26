By P.R. Venkat

United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose 27%, supported by higher net interest income.

Profit for the quarter came in at 1.42 billion Singapore dollars ($1.07 billion), and total income during the quarter grew 31% to S$3.54 billion, the bank said Thursday.

Net interest income was up 31% at S$2.44 billion during the period.

However, income from fees and commissions fell 8% to S$524 million, mainly because of softer lending and capital market activities.

For the rest of the year, UOB expects low to mid-single-digit loan growth with high single-digit fee growth.

