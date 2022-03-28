Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. United Overseas Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U11   SG1M31001969

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(U11)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Overseas Bank : UOB Asset Management and Mirae Asset collaborate to boost ETF offerings for investors in the region

03/28/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 March 2022

UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) today announced that it will partner Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (Mirae Asset) on deepening its exchange-traded fund (ETF) capabilities and the joint roll-out of ETFs across Asia over the next three years. Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two companies, UOBAM will collaborate with Mirae Asset, the manager of Global X ETFs series in Hong Kong, across Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, where UOBAM has a presence.

Thematic ETFs, which aim to capture the growth of a sector such as clean energy or cloud computing, first gained popularity in the United States and Europe1, and subsequently gained traction in the Asia Pacific. According to ETFGI2, total ETF investments in the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) recorded US$543.1 billion, with 2,467 listings on 20 exchanges as at the end of November 2021. Data from Singapore Exchange (SGX) showed that total assets under management of SGX-listed ETFs increased almost 50 per cent year to S$12.6 billion as at 31 December 2021.

To step up its participation in the growing ETF space, UOBAM will receive ETF consulting services and training from Mirae Asset, which has expertise in thematic investing and a diverse line-up of nearly 400 ETFs globally. The two companies will tap UOBAM's insights3 into three megatrends in Asia - changing demographics, go green and the digital economy - that have the potential to put the region at the helm of future global growth to develop innovative ETFs. UOBAM will then distribute these ETFs through its established marketing channels, tapping its extensive Asian network, as well as expertise and experience built up over more than 35 years. The collaboration brings together the expertise of UOBAM and Mirae Asset to provide investors with a broader range of investment options.

Mr Thio Boon Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, UOBAM, said, "UOBAM is excited to be partnering Mirae Asset through their Global X ETFs series, to co-create and launch innovative ETFs which can help more investors build diversified portfolios that capture growth opportunities in the region. Investors will also find it simpler to ride on long-term investment trends, from financial technology to renewable energy, which were identified in our megatrend report, that appeal to them. Working with like-minded partners such as Mirae Asset enables us to elevate UOBAM's product offerings, provide investors with more investing options and contribute to the vibrancy of the region's ETF markets."

Mr Jung-Ho Rhee, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with UOB Asset Management to provide Asian investors with greater access to our intelligent and innovative ETF solutions. Amongst other initiatives, we will be working to offer investors in South East Asia and beyond a wide range of high quality thematic growth strategies focusing on companies at the cutting edge of disruptive innovation and reshaping the global economy".

In 2021, UOBAM (Thailand) and Mirae Asset jointly launched the United Hero ETF (UHERO ETF), which invests in the Global X Video Games and E-sports ETF that tracks the Solactive Video Games & E-sports Index (SOLHERO4). The collaboration enables Thai investors to gain exposure to opportunities in the global e-sports sector through Global X ETFs.

Noting the increasing popularity of ETFs among investors, last year UOBAM also listed on SGX the world's first Asia Pacific green real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF, the UOB APAC Green REIT ETF. The UOB APAC Green REIT ETF gives investors in Singapore access to quality green REITs across the region. The ETF attracted more than S$80 million in assets during the initial offering period from 5 to 18 November 2021.

1Source: "The Rise of Thematic ETFs", Morningstar, 18 January 2021, https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/news/208785/the-rise-of-thematic-etfs.aspx.

2ETFGI is a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF and exchange-traded product ecosystem.

3Source: From Powerhouse to PowerCentre: The Megatrends Shaping Asia's Economic Leadership in a Post-Covid World, UOBAM, 1 March 2022, https://www.uobam.com.sg/insights/2022-investment-outlook.page?path=data/uobam/2022-io

4SOLHERO consists of stocks of 30 to 40 companies generating income from video games and e-sport related businesses, including the producers of software and hardware, distributors, streaming service providers and tournament organisers.

Disclaimer

UOB - United Overseas Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
03/28UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB Asset Management and Mirae Asset collaborate to boost ETF offer..
PU
03/28United Overseas Bank Ups Limit of Global Bond Program to $30 Billion
MT
03/24Samaiden Group Unit to Take Part in United Overseas Bank (Malaysia)'s U-Solar Contracto..
MT
03/17United Overseas Bank Files for Singapore Listing of $1.66 Billion Euro-Denominated Bond..
MT
03/17UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : Circular/Pricing Supplement
PU
03/15United Overseas Bank Grants Over 2 Million Restricted Shares; Shares Climb Nearly 4%
MT
03/09United Overseas Bank Prices Nearly $2 Billion Covered Bonds Due 2025; Shares Climb 3%
MT
03/08Citigroup Plans to Hire 350 Staff in Asia Pacific for Commercial Bank
DJ
02/28UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : Sustainability key to business growth for three in five Singapore S..
PU
02/28Singapore Banks Halt Russia Commodity Lending As Sanctions Mount - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 975 M 8 064 M 8 064 M
Net income 2022 4 538 M 3 334 M 3 334 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 54 139 M 39 779 M 39 779 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 24 346
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 32,38 SGD
Average target price 36,03 SGD
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED19.52%39 590
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%419 063
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.11%352 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%247 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.98%199 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 927