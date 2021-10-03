Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. United Overseas Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U11   SG1M31001969

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(U11)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Overseas Bank : UOB's pandemic response to help ASEAN SMEs on the road to recovery and growth sees it named the World's Best Bank for SMEs by Euromoney

10/03/2021 | 11:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04 October 2021

UOB has been named the World's Best Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Global Awards for Excellence 2021 based on its deep regional connectivity, expertise and continued support of SMEs to enable post-pandemic recovery and growth. The latest win follows from other key SME awards the Bank has won including the Best SME Bank in Singapore and Asia Pacific at The Asian Banker's Excellence in Retail Financial Services International Awards in June this year.

Building resilient business models through the pandemic

Understanding that SMEs are the backbone of regional economies, UOB acted swiftly at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide its support. In February 2020, before any government response to the pandemic, UOB announced S$3 billion1 of relief assistance to companies.

Further, the Bank was also the first in setting up a dedicated restructuring task force that has been actively engaging clients to understand their challenges and to provide support in reworking their financial needs. To date, UOB has helped more than 20,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region keep their businesses running.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, said, "We understand the distinct challenges that SMEs face when navigating the disruptions caused by the pandemic and stand right by our customers to help them weather the crisis. In addition to relief support, we are also helping our SME customers transform their business digitally, seize cross-border opportunities and advance responsibly for long-term growth.

"The Euromoney World's Best Bank for SMEs award is testament to UOB's continued efforts in understanding the needs of our SME customers and keeping that at the core of the solutions and services we offer. We are committed in supporting our SME customers throughout economic and market cycles and to working with them to build more resilient and sustainable businesses."

Supporting SMEs in their digital transformation

Recognising the increasing importance of digitalisation in building a sustainable business, a need accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, UOB has enabled more SMEs to use digital payments. For example, UOB extended PayNow Corporate contactless payments, which provide convenience to both consumers and merchants, to SMEs2. The number of transactions made through PayNow Corporate among UOB's SME customers grew more than 50 times in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2019.

UOB also offers a full suite of solutions to help SMEs digitalise their operations and remain relevant in the digital economy. UOB BizSmart is an integrated suite of cloud-based business solutions that boost productivity. SMEs that have taken up UOB BizSmart solutions recorded revenue growth of between 15 to 30 per cent, compared with those that have not taken up the solution between April 2020 and March 2021. As at March 2021, more than 10,000 SMEs in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia have benefitted from UOB BizSmart since its launch in 2016.

UOB also leveraged its strong digital capabilities, such as its data analytics-powered credit underwriting engine, to assess and to respond quickly to SMEs' financial needs, especially during the pandemic3.

Ms Louise Bowman, Editor of Euromoney, said, "UOB has radically changed its underwriting engine by applying new alternative data metrics to its risk management analytics. And UOB does not just provide innovative digital services to help these small companies financially; it has introduced an SME solution with bundled accounting, payroll and other HR functionalities to enable SMEs to manage the logistical side of operations."

Enabling access to sustainable financing more easily

UOB also sees building sustainable business models as essential for SMEs wanting to work with larger corporations that increasingly adhere to sustainability standards.

In 2020, UOB rolled out four sustainable finance frameworks to simplify sustainability for business. These frameworks set out the criteria that companies must meet to access sustainable banking products and reduces the need for SMEs to develop their own framework. In addition, the Bank's frameworks provide guidance on measuring environmental and social impact, helping SMEs to track their sustainability performance. These frameworks can also help SMEs access sustainable financing more easily.

Kim Heng Limited, a leading offshore and marine value chain services provider, is one company that obtained a green loan under the UOB Smart City Sustainable Finance Framework4. The company was impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and the green loan enabled it to diversify its business into renewable energy, embarking on projects such as wind farms in Taiwan and Vietnam.

Facilitating cross-border growth for SMEs

Tapping its extensive presence and strategic partner ecosystems across ASEAN and Greater China, UOB has provided many SMEs with the financial and advisory support they need to expand their business. For instance, the Bank worked with clients on financial supply chain management solutions that enabled their SME suppliers in ASEAN to obtain credit more effectively. As SME suppliers typically face liquidity challenges in view of the long credit terms set by their larger-scale customers, the much-needed financing enables them to meet their manufacturing needs in a timely manner.

In addition, UOB has helped more than 3,500 companies expand their operations across Asia and facilitated more than S$270 billion of business flows in the region through strategic collaborations with government agencies, trade and industry bodies across the region.

1 Please refer to UOB news release "UOB announces S$3 billion in relief assistance to help clients cushion the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak", 12 February 2020.

2 PayNow Corporate enables corporates, businesses, Singapore Government agencies, associations and societies - collectively entities - to pay and to receive funds instantaneously by linking their Unique Entity Number issued in Singapore to their Singapore bank account. Retail customers can also make payments to these entities and vice versa.

3 Please refer to UOB news release "UOB taps data analytics to develop credit underwriting engine for small business loans across the region", 22 March 2018.

4 Please refer to UOB news release "UOB launches its Smart City Sustainable Finance Framework, the first by a bank in Asia to help more companies advance responsibly", 24 November 2020.

Disclaimer

UOB - United Overseas Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 03:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
10/03UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB's pandemic response to help ASEAN SMEs on the road to recovery ..
PU
10/01UOL : Subsidiary Lands $397 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan
MT
09/29CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST : Bags $110 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan from UOB
MT
09/29SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Sells First Sustainability-Linked Bond for $496 Million
MT
09/29UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB to Strengthen Digital Services with $368 Million Investment
MT
09/28UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : UOB to invest $500m to ramp up digital capabilities across ASEAN as..
PU
09/28Japan's Chubu Electric to buy 20% stake in Vietnam renewable energy firm Bitexco
RE
09/28SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Marketnode Teams up with 10 Financial Institutions Ahead of Products ..
MT
09/24Keppel REIT MTN Issues Bonds Due 2028 Worth $112 Million
MT
09/22UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : Invests Nearly $88 Million in Vietnam Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 863 M 7 273 M 7 273 M
Net income 2021 3 903 M 2 879 M 2 879 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 42 925 M 31 650 M 31 655 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 24 571
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Overseas Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 25,63 SGD
Average target price 30,21 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ee Cheong Wee Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Fai Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Kang Seng Wong Chairman
Wai Cheng Hwee Group Head-Technology & Operations
Setio Darmawan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED13.46%31 650
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.53%499 410
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%362 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083