  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPOIC   TH0227010Z09

UNITED PALM OIL INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UPOIC)
  Report
News 
Summary

United Palm Oil Industry Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution no. 46 (E-AGM)

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 17:41:02
Headline
Shareholders meeting's resolution no. 46 (E-AGM)
Symbol
UPOIC
Source
UPOIC
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 08-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

United Palm Oil Industry pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
