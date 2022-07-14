Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. United Paragon Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPM   PHY9246Y1112

UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION

(UPM)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
0.005900 PHP   -6.35%
07/14UNITED PARAGON MINING : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
07/14UNITED PARAGON MINING : Material Information/Transactions
PU
05/16United Paragon Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Paragon Mining : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

07/14/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 13, 20222. SEC Identification Number 409383. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-169-117-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Quad Alpha Centrum, 125 Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City Postal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8631-51399. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock 261,314,797,080
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9. OTHER EVENTS

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

United Paragon Mining CorporationUPM PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be advised that on July 11, 2022 the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION's (the "Company") Amendment to Articles of Incorporation which was filed on April 21, 2022.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Jun 25, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders Jul 28, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jul 11, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jul 13, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
FOURTH That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is FIFTY (50) YEARS from and after the date of incorporation. That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is perpetual.
Rationale for the amendment(s)

In order to align certain provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws with the Revised Corporation Code (RCC), various SEC memos and the Code of Corporate Governance, as well as to formalize certain standards, procedures and rules that the Corporation shall follow for efficient operation, the BOD resolution amending FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation, will be presented to the Shareholders for their approval.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC Apr 21, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Jul 11, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

The amendment has no effect on the capital structure of the Company

Other Relevant Information

To include in the amendment under FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation:: "That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is perpetual."

Note: Please see attached signed and approved Amended Articles of Incorporation dated July 11, 2022. The indicated date of the approval by the BOD and Stockholders' on the Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation should be June 25, 2021 and July 28, 2021, during the BOD Meeting and the 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting of UPM, respectively, and not July 30, 2021. We will submit the corrected Amended AOI once approved by the SEC.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Iris Marie Carpio-Duque
Designation Primary Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

United Paragon Mining Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION
07/14UNITED PARAGON MINING : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
07/14UNITED PARAGON MINING : Material Information/Transactions
PU
05/16United Paragon Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/16United Paragon Mining Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021United Paragon Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021United Paragon Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
2021United Paragon Mining Corporation Announces Management Elections
CI
2021United Paragon Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021United Paragon Mining Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021United Paragon Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -91,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 542 M 27,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Paragon Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerard Anton S. Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Gilbert V. Rabago Head-Finance, Purchasing & Administrative Officer
Alfredo C. Ramos Chairman
Iris Marie U. Carpio-Duque Secretary, Legal & Compliance Officer
John Peter C. Hager Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION-14.49%29
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-1.51%25 457
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-14.12%8 481
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-14.09%5 065
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.35%4 975
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED0.00%2 873