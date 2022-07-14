United Paragon Mining : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 13, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 40938
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-169-117-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Quad Alpha Centrum, 125 Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City Postal Code1550
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8631-5139
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Stock
|
261,314,797,080
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9. OTHER EVENTS
United Paragon Mining CorporationUPM
PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Please be advised that on July 11, 2022 the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION's (the "Company") Amendment to Articles of Incorporation which was filed on April 21, 2022.
|
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
|
Jun 25, 2021
|
Date of Approval by Stockholders
|
Jul 28, 2021
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
|
Jul 11, 2022
|
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
|
Jul 13, 2022
Amendment(s)
|
Article No.
|
From
|
To
|
FOURTH
|
That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is FIFTY (50) YEARS from and after the date of incorporation.
|
That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is perpetual.
|
Rationale for the amendment(s)
|
In order to align certain provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws with the Revised Corporation Code (RCC), various SEC memos and the Code of Corporate Governance, as well as to formalize certain standards, procedures and rules that the Corporation shall follow for efficient operation, the BOD resolution amending FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation, will be presented to the Shareholders for their approval.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
|
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC
|
Apr 21, 2022
|
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
|
Jul 11, 2022
|
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
|
The amendment has no effect on the capital structure of the Company
|
Other Relevant Information
|
To include in the amendment under FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation:: "That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is perpetual."
Note: Please see attached signed and approved Amended Articles of Incorporation dated July 11, 2022. The indicated date of the approval by the BOD and Stockholders' on the Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation should be June 25, 2021 and July 28, 2021, during the BOD Meeting and the 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting of UPM, respectively, and not July 30, 2021. We will submit the corrected Amended AOI once approved by the SEC.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Iris Marie Carpio-Duque
|
Designation
|
Primary Corporate Information Officer
