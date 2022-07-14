United Paragon Mining : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 13, 2022

Subject of the Disclosure Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be advised that on July 11, 2022 the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved UNITED PARAGON MINING CORPORATION's (the "Company") Amendment to Articles of Incorporation which was filed on April 21, 2022.

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Jun 25, 2021 Date of Approval by Stockholders Jul 28, 2021 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jul 11, 2022 Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jul 13, 2022

Article No. From To FOURTH That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is FIFTY (50) YEARS from and after the date of incorporation. That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is perpetual.

Rationale for the amendment(s) In order to align certain provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws with the Revised Corporation Code (RCC), various SEC memos and the Code of Corporate Governance, as well as to formalize certain standards, procedures and rules that the Corporation shall follow for efficient operation, the BOD resolution amending FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation, will be presented to the Shareholders for their approval.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC Apr 21, 2022 Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Jul 11, 2022

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any The amendment has no effect on the capital structure of the Company Other Relevant Information To include in the amendment under FOURTH of the Articles of Incorporation:: "That the term for which said Corporation is to exist is perpetual."



Note: Please see attached signed and approved Amended Articles of Incorporation dated July 11, 2022. The indicated date of the approval by the BOD and Stockholders' on the Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation should be June 25, 2021 and July 28, 2021, during the BOD Meeting and the 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting of UPM, respectively, and not July 30, 2021. We will submit the corrected Amended AOI once approved by the SEC.

