BoE's Tenreyro says evidence on negative rates is "encouraging"

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's
investigation into whether negative rates might help the British
economy through its current downturn has found "encouraging"
evidence, policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said in an interview
published late on Saturday.
Tenreyro told the Sunday Telegraph that she did not expect
Britain to continue to enjoy a fast V-shaped recovery, due to
headwinds from local flare-ups in COVID-19, rising unemployment
and a "very weak" global economic outlook.
Britain's central bank said in August that it was taking a
closer look at the case for cutting interest rates below zero,
and in September it said it would take a detailed look at the
idea's technical feasibility during the fourth quarter.
However Governor Andrew Bailey said this did not mean the
BoE was committed to going ahead with the idea, which would
potentially see people charged for holding deposits with banks.
Tenreyro said evidence from the euro zone and Japan showed
that cutting interest rates below zero had succeeded in reducing
companies' borrowing costs and did not make it unprofitable for
banks to lend.
"The evidence has been encouraging," she said, adding that
cuts in interest rates below zero had been almost fully
reflected in reductions in interest rates charged to borrowers.
"Banks adapted well – their profitability increased with
negative rates largely because impairments and loss provisions
have decreased with the boost to activity and the increase in
asset prices," she said.
So far, the BoE has responded to the coronavirus pandemic by
cutting interest rates to a record-low of 0.1% and expanding its
asset purchase programme by 300 billion pounds ($382 billion).
Tenreyro said she expected Britain's rebound from the
historic 20% slump in output during the lockdown in the second
quarter looked set to lose pace as COVID-19 cases rose again.
"Flare-ups like we're seeing may potentially lead to more
localised lockdowns and will keep interrupting that V(-shaped
recovery)."
She added that it was too early to judge if scaled-back job
support plans announced by finance minister Rishi Sunak on
Thursday would have a big impact in staving off a rise in
unemployment, especially in hard-hit sectors such as high-street
retail and hospitality.
"Another factor interrupting the V is a very weak global
outlook, with high uncertainties, particularly with a second
wave already striking many countries," she said.
($1 = 0.7846 pounds)
