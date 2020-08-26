Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/26 04:10:00 pm
158.9 USD   -0.09%
04:08pUPS Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes
GL
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the appointment of Nando Cesarone to President, U.S. Operations and Scott Price to President, UPS International. 

Nando Cesarone previously served as President UPS International and in that role led the company's business operations in more than 220 countries and territories outside of the U.S. Prior to that, he served as President of UPS’s European operations, leading UPS Europe to record business performance during the company’s five-year investment program. Cesarone also served as President of the Asia Pacific Region.

Cesarone will now also be able to take his extensive international experience to drive greater cross-border success for our U.S. customers expanding into overseas markets. Nando succeeds George Willis, who has chosen to retire for personal and family reasons. George served in a series of roles of increasing responsibility over the course of his successful 36-year career at the company.

In leading UPS International, Scott Price will bring the global operational perspectives he has gained from being responsible for strategic planning, Global Business Services and the company’s Advanced Technology Group, as well as having lived and worked abroad in Europe and Asia for most of his career. He has proven expertise running our strategy and transformation efforts in identifying and executing opportunities for profitable growth within existing business units, and in new markets and product segments. He has the breadth of perspective needed to create the highest strategic benefit for UPS and its customers in order to drive greater shareholder value.

Prior to UPS, Scott served as Executive Vice President of Global Leverage for Walmart International and President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart Asia. Scott also held executive leadership roles in international positions at DHL Express Europe and at the Coca-Cola Company in both Japan and China.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.            

UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
04:08pUPS Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes
GL
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/21UK stocks close the week lower as Brexit woes add to economic fears
RE
08/21Fearing shipping crunch, retailers set earliest-ever holiday sale plans
RE
08/21Online fashion firm Boozt ups outlook again, but Amazon looms
RE
08/21NIPPON PAINT : Singapore's Wuthelam Group ups Nippon Paint stake in 1.19 trln ye..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 385 M - -
Net income 2020 6 035 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 146,56 $
Last Close Price 159,04 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE35.86%137 311
DEUTSCHE POST AG15.14%57 263
FEDEX CORPORATION41.73%56 149
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.101.22%14 671
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.12.07%14 655
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.48.74%9 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group