UPS Datos Generales Región De Las Américas Perfil Del País: México
09/21/2020 | 04:15pm EDT
UPS LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN
FACT SHEET: MEXICO
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
BACKGROUND
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad
range of solutions including transporting packages and freight;
facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to
more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in
Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories
worldwide.
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
1991
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS
Mexico, City
AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS
Miami, Florida, U.S.
RETAIL ACCESS
662, including 110 UPS Customer Centers, 353 UPS Access Point
™
locations and 199 authorized shipping outlets
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 705 vehicles, including four hybrid vehicles
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
More than 2,010 employees
AIRPORTS SERVED
Cancun, Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Merida, Mexico City,
Monterrey, Queretaro and Tijuana
SEA PORTS SERVED
Altamira, Ensenada, Manzanillo and Veracruz
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
Aguascalientes, Altamira, Cancun, Ciudad de Mexico, Ciudad
Juarez, Chihuahua, Colombia, Ensenada, Guadalajara, Hermosillo,
Lazaro Cardenas, Manzanillo, Matamoros, Merida, Mexicali,
Monterrey, Nogales, Nuevo Laredo, Piedras Negras, Puebla, Puerto
Morelos, Puerto Progreso, Queretaro, Ramos Arizpe, Reynosa, San
Luis Potosi, Silao, Tijuana, Toluca and Veracruz
SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/
EXPRESS PALLETIZED
National: UPS Express Plus ™, UPS Express ®, UPS Express Saver ®
and UPS Standard
® (available in selected cities and zip codes)
International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus ™, UPS Worldwide
Express
™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver ™, UPS Worldwide Express
Freight
™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight ™, UPS Worldwide
Expedited
™ and UPS Standard ®
INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT SERVICES
Air: UPS Express Critical ®, UPS Air Freight Premium Direct ™, UPS
Air Freight Direct
™, UPS Air Freight Consolidated ™ and UPS Trade
Direct
® Air
Ground: UPS ® Standard Truckload, UPS ® Standard LTL, UPS
Worldwide Expedited
™ Ground Freight (LTL), UPS Worldwide
Expedited
™ Truckload (FTL) and UPS Domestic LTL/FTL
1/2
9/20
TRANSBORDER SERVICES UNITED STATES - MEXICO
CONTRACT LOGISTICS AND VALUE ADDED
WEB ADDRESS
PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT
Alida Velez
UPS - Americas Region,
Latin America and the Caribbean 3401 NW 67th Ave., Bldg. 805 Miami, Florida 33122 Telephone: (305) 869-8191
myx3wcf@ups.com
Ocean: Preferred LCL, Full Container Load FCL, Partial Container LCL, Ocean/Ground PLCL, UPS Trade Direct ® Ocean and Cargo Handling 3PL
Package: UPS Worldwide Express Plus ™, UPS Worldwide Express ™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver ™, UPS Worldwide Expedited ™ and UPS ® Standard
Pallet: UPS Worldwide Express Freight ™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight ™, UPS Worldwide Expedited ™ Air Freight, UPS Worldwide Expedited ™ Ground Freight and UPS ® Standard LTL
Truckload: UPS Worldwide Expedited ™ Truckload and UPS ® Standard Truckload
Customs clearance, warehouse management and distribution, cargo insurance, service parts logistics (SPL, for its acronym in English), storage, UPS Temperature True
® and container PharmaPort™ 360
Value Added Services: UPS Access Point ™, UPS My Choice ™, UPS Mobile ™, UPS Returns ®, UPS Returns ® Exchange, UPS Returns ® Manager, UPS ® Marketplace Shipping, UPS Quantum View ® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify ™, Flex ® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip ®, UPS WorldShip ®, UPS Import Control SM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless ™ Invoice, UPS World Ease ®, UPS TradeAbility ™, UPS Broker of Choice SM, UPS Capital ™ Personalized Declared Value and UPS carbon neutral
www.ups.com/mx/en
Viridiana Atilano
UPS Mexico
Eugenia #189
Col. Narvarte Oriente
Mexico, D.F. 03020 Telephone: (5255) 2595-0498
sdd7vva@ups.com
