UPS Datos Generales Region De Las Américas Perfil Del País: Colombia

August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

UPS established its presence in Ecuador in 1989. UPS currently provides services in Ecuador through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent, LAAR Courier.

Quito

Miami, Florida, U.S.

More than 20 authorized agent centers

200, including authorized agent vehicles

More than 120 employees, agent and service providers

Guayaquil and Quito

Esmeraldas, Guayaquil and Manta

Esmeraldas, Guayaquil, Huaquillas, Manta, Quito and Tulcan

Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to more than 200 countries and territories; international trade management and customs brokerage; service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning, returns management, transportation management

International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus™, UPS Worldwide Express™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver™, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ and UPS Worldwide Expedited™

Value Added Services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®, UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™ and UPS Broker of ChoiceSM

www.ups.com/ec/en

9/20