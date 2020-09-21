UPS Datos Generales Region De Las Américas Perfil Del País: Colombia

FOUNDED
BACKGROUND
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS RETAIL ACCESS VEHICLE FLEET
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AIRPORTS SERVED SEA PORTS SERVED BROKERAGE OPERATIONS KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/ EXPRESS PALLETIZED
WEB ADDRESS
PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT Alida Velez
UPS - Americas Region,
Latin America and the Caribbean 3401 NW 67th Ave., Bdlg. 805 Miami, Florida 33122 Telephone: (305) 869-8191myx3wcf@ups.com
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
UPS established its presence in Ecuador in 1989. UPS currently provides services in Ecuador through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent, LAAR Courier.
Quito
Miami, Florida, U.S.
More than 20 authorized agent centers
200, including authorized agent vehicles
More than 120 employees, agent and service providers
Guayaquil and Quito
Esmeraldas, Guayaquil and Manta
Esmeraldas, Guayaquil, Huaquillas, Manta, Quito and Tulcan
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to more than 200 countries and territories; international trade management and customs brokerage; service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning, returns management, transportation management
International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus™, UPS Worldwide Express™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver™, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ and UPS Worldwide Expedited™
Value Added Services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®, UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™ and UPS Broker of ChoiceSM
www.ups.com/ec/en
9/20