UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Ecuador

June 1, 2020 - UPS marked World Environment Day by matching the carbon offsets of all packages shipped via its carbon neutral program during the month of June. UPS's carbon neutral program began in 2010 and has offset more than 60 million packages annually for customers, equal to more than 100,000 metric tonnes of carbon offset each year.

Mar 16, 2020 - UPS announced its freight forwarding operation at Changi Airport, Singapore, has received IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for pharmaceutical logistics. The certification is the first for UPS in Asia Pacific, adds to UPS's value proposition and is an affirmation of the high standards of handling and transportation that UPS's customers in the healthcare and life sciences sector have come to rely on for their