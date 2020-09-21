UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Ecuador

GLOBAL VOLUME & REVENUE 2019 REVENUE US$74 billion
2019 GLOBAL DELIVERY VOLUME 5.5 billion packages and documents DAILY GLOBAL DELIVERY VOLUME 21.9 million packages and documents DAILY U.S. AIR VOLUME 3.5 million packages and documents
DAILY INTERNATIONAL VOLUME 3.2 million packages and documents
EMPLOYEES 680 in Singapore; 495,000 globally
OPERATING FACILITIES: 5 (UPS House, CIAS Cargo Terminal, Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS), UE TechPark (Pandan Crescent) and KLW Senoko (leased by Seagate)
POINTS OF ACCESS 4 (UPS Customer Centre at Changi South Avenue 2; 3 authorized Shipping Outlets at Nam Ming Commercial & Stationery, iPlan Pte Ltd and Happibox Pte Ltd for cash-paying customers only)
DELIVERY FLEET 71 (vans, trucks, and motorcycles)
AIRPORTS SERVED 1 (Changi Airport, Singapore - SIN)
UPS FLIGHTS15 weekly flights to and from Changi Airport, Singapore (SIN)
SERVICES
Small Package
Contract Logistics
Enhanced Services
∙
UPS Worldwide Express
∙
Distribution
∙
UPS Returns®
Plus®
∙
Service Part Logistics
∙
UPS Paperless® Invoice
∙ UPS Worldwide Express®
∙
Declared Value
∙
UPS Worldwide Express
Freight Forwarding
∙
UPS FTZ Facilitator®
®
Saver
∙
UPS Air Freight Direct®
∙
UPS Import ControlSM
∙
UPS Worldwide Express
Freight
®
∙
UPS Air Freight
∙
UPS Carbon Neutral
∙
Consolidated®
UPS Worldwide Express
∙
Full Container
∙
UPS Broker of Choice®
Freight
®
Midday
∙
UPS Capital®
∙
∙
Less-Than-Container Load
UPS Worldwide Expedited®
∙
∙
∙
UPS WorldEase®
Preferred LCL
UPS International Dangerous
∙
Ground
Goods (IDG)
Integrated Solutions
∙
UPS Customs Brokerage
∙
UPS International Special
∙
UPS Temperature True®
Commodities
∙ UPS Trade Direct® Air
Technology Solutions
UPS Billing Center and Billing Analysis Tool
UPS Internet Shipping
UPS TradeAbility®
WorldShip®
UPS CampusShip®
UPS Paperless® Invoice
Quantum View®
Flex® Global View
UPS MobileTM
UPS Calculate Time and Cost
UPS Schedule a Pickup
1
∙
UPS Trade Direct® Ocean
∙ Saturday Delivery
∙
UPS Developer Kit
∙
Supplier Management
∙
UPS My ChoiceTM
∙
Sea-Air
∙
UPS Marketplace Shipping
PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT
Kevin Ho
Varshney Vibhav
UPS Asia Pacific Region
UPS Singapore
Tel: (65) 6883 7961
Tel: (65) 6302 8135
E-mail:hkevin@ups.com
E-mail:varshneyvibhav@ups.com
Key Highlights 2020
June 1, 2020 - UPS marked World Environment Day by matching the carbon offsets of all packages shipped via its carbon neutral program during the month of June. UPS's carbon neutral program began in 2010 and has offset more than 60 million packages annually for customers, equal to more than 100,000 metric tonnes of carbon offset each year.
Mar 16, 2020 - UPS announced its freight forwarding operation at Changi Airport, Singapore, has received IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for pharmaceutical logistics. The certification is the first for UPS in Asia Pacific, adds to UPS's value proposition and is an affirmation of the high standards of handling and transportation that UPS's customers in the healthcare and life sciences sector have come to rely on for their high-value shipments.
2019
Nov 13, 2019 - UPS announced a series of service enhancements that will benefit up to 1.4 million postal codes across 41 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region, opening opportunities for businesses to develop more resilient supply chain strategies as they look within the region for growth. The enhancements include day-definite guarantee with one day faster transit time for UPS Worldwide Expedited service within Asia, improved geographic reach of UPS Worldwide Express® services, reduced transit time by one day for various Asian markets and expansion of UPS Marketplace Shipping to 10 additional markets including Singapore.
Aug 1, 2019 - UPS released the findings of its 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study TM study which tracks the online buying habits and expectations of consumers across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The 2019 Asia Pacific study featured, for the first time, the buying habits of business purchasers.
Jul 17, 2019 - UPS released the 2019 UPS industrial Buying Dynamics Asia Pacific Study, which highlighted UPS's strategic insights into the industrial manufacturing segment. This study allows large multinational companies or local SMEs to better understand the purchasing habits of B2B buyers in the Asia-Pacific region, providing insights for improving service quality both online and offline.
Jul 9, 2019 - UPS completed the following as part of its strategy to bolster economic development in Asia:
Shenzhen Asia Pacific Air Hub upgrades increased the hub's processing capacity by nearly 50 percent in preparation for volume gains in the coming three years. These enhancements improve both reliability and quality of service provided to UPS customers in Asia. The hub owns houses separate sorting and handling facilities for express and cargo shipments, on-site customs office and processing - including China Inspection and Quarantine (CIQ) clearance for import commodities - and a dedicated 150,000 square metre ramp with 13 aircraft parking positions. Self-operated aircraft ground-handling provides UPS, as a logistics integrator, with greater control over the 86 weekly UPS flights in and out from the hub.
Improved the geographic reach of UPS Worldwide Express® services, offering international shipping withtime-definitedeliveries in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.
Extended pick-up times by up to five hours for export shipments from Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, widening production windows and giving businesses additional time to fulfil customer orders.
2
Strengthened supply chain flexibility with Saturday pick-up services in the U.S. enabling import shipments destined for eight markets in Asia to be delivered 1 day earlier than before.
Mar 5, 2019 - UPS launched Saturday shipments from the U.S. to key international markets, including Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Orders can now be processed in the U.S. on Sunday and delivered to Asian destinations one day faster than before - boosting the prospects of local businesses that import products from the United States.
Jan 21, 2019 - UPS expanded its UPS Worldwide Express® service with guaranteed delivery by 2pm to over 51,000 new postal areas island-wide. Customers located in the Central, East and North-East areas of Singapore will now be able to replenish inventory quicker, improve end-customer satisfaction and meet urgent delivery requirements with this additional service option.
###
Information is cumulative as at Q2 2020. Last updated July 2020.
3
