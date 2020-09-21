Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS Latin America And The Caribbean Fact Sheet: Ecuador

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

UPS SINGAPORE FACTSHEET

FOUNDED August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, USA

ESTABLISHED IN SINGAPORE 1988

WORLD HEADQUARTERS Atlanta, Ga., USA

ASIA PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS Singapore

MANAGING DIRECTOR, UPS SINGAPORE Lim Tze Hsien

WORLD WIDE WEB ADDRESS ups.com/sg

UPS SINGAPORE COUNTRY OFFICE

UPS (S) Pte Ltd.

31 ALPS Avenue #07-00, Singapore 498784

GLOBAL VOLUME & REVENUE 2019 REVENUE US$74 billion

2019 GLOBAL DELIVERY VOLUME 5.5 billion packages and documents DAILY GLOBAL DELIVERY VOLUME 21.9 million packages and documents DAILY U.S. AIR VOLUME 3.5 million packages and documents

DAILY INTERNATIONAL VOLUME 3.2 million packages and documents

EMPLOYEES 680 in Singapore; 495,000 globally

OPERATING FACILITIES: 5 (UPS House, CIAS Cargo Terminal, Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS), UE TechPark (Pandan Crescent) and KLW Senoko (leased by Seagate)

POINTS OF ACCESS 4 (UPS Customer Centre at Changi South Avenue 2; 3 authorized Shipping Outlets at Nam Ming Commercial & Stationery, iPlan Pte Ltd and Happibox Pte Ltd for cash-paying customers only)

DELIVERY FLEET 71 (vans, trucks, and motorcycles)

AIRPORTS SERVED 1 (Changi Airport, Singapore - SIN)

UPS FLIGHTS 15 weekly flights to and from Changi Airport, Singapore (SIN)

SERVICES

Small Package

Contract Logistics

Enhanced Services

UPS Worldwide Express

Distribution

UPS Returns®

Plus®

Service Part Logistics

UPS Paperless® Invoice

UPS Worldwide Express®

Declared Value

UPS Worldwide Express

Freight Forwarding

UPS FTZ Facilitator®

®

Saver

UPS Air Freight Direct®

UPS Import ControlSM

UPS Worldwide Express

Freight

®

UPS Air Freight

UPS Carbon Neutral

Consolidated®

UPS Worldwide Express

Full Container

UPS Broker of Choice®

Freight

®

Midday

UPS Capital®

Less-Than-Container Load

UPS Worldwide Expedited®

UPS WorldEase®

Preferred LCL

UPS International Dangerous

Ground

Goods (IDG)

Integrated Solutions

UPS Customs Brokerage

UPS International Special

UPS Temperature True®

Commodities

UPS Trade Direct® Air

Technology Solutions

  • UPS Billing Center and Billing Analysis Tool
  • UPS Internet Shipping
  • UPS TradeAbility®
  • WorldShip®
  • UPS CampusShip®
  • UPS Paperless® Invoice
  • Quantum View®
  • Flex® Global View
  • UPS MobileTM
  • UPS Calculate Time and Cost
  • UPS Schedule a Pickup

Information is cumulative as at Q2 2020. Last updated July 2020.

1

UPS Trade Direct® Ocean

Saturday Delivery

UPS Developer Kit

Supplier Management

UPS My ChoiceTM

Sea-Air

UPS Marketplace Shipping

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Ho

Varshney Vibhav

UPS Asia Pacific Region

UPS Singapore

Tel: (65) 6883 7961

Tel: (65) 6302 8135

E-mail:hkevin@ups.com

E-mail:varshneyvibhav@ups.com

Key Highlights 2020

  • June 1, 2020 - UPS marked World Environment Day by matching the carbon offsets of all packages shipped via its carbon neutral program during the month of June. UPS's carbon neutral program began in 2010 and has offset more than 60 million packages annually for customers, equal to more than 100,000 metric tonnes of carbon offset each year.
  • Mar 16, 2020 - UPS announced its freight forwarding operation at Changi Airport, Singapore, has received IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for pharmaceutical logistics. The certification is the first for UPS in Asia Pacific, adds to UPS's value proposition and is an affirmation of the high standards of handling and transportation that UPS's customers in the healthcare and life sciences sector have come to rely on for their high-value shipments.

2019

  • Nov 13, 2019 - UPS announced a series of service enhancements that will benefit up to 1.4 million postal codes across 41 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region, opening opportunities for businesses to develop more resilient supply chain strategies as they look within the region for growth. The enhancements include day-definite guarantee with one day faster transit time for UPS Worldwide Expedited service within Asia, improved geographic reach of UPS Worldwide Express® services, reduced transit time by one day for various Asian markets and expansion of UPS Marketplace Shipping to 10 additional markets including Singapore.
  • Aug 1, 2019 - UPS released the findings of its 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study TM study which tracks the online buying habits and expectations of consumers across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The 2019 Asia Pacific study featured, for the first time, the buying habits of business purchasers.
  • Jul 17, 2019 - UPS released the 2019 UPS industrial Buying Dynamics Asia Pacific Study, which highlighted UPS's strategic insights into the industrial manufacturing segment. This study allows large multinational companies or local SMEs to better understand the purchasing habits of B2B buyers in the Asia-Pacific region, providing insights for improving service quality both online and offline.
  • Jul 9, 2019 - UPS completed the following as part of its strategy to bolster economic development in Asia:
    • Shenzhen Asia Pacific Air Hub upgrades increased the hub's processing capacity by nearly 50 percent in preparation for volume gains in the coming three years. These enhancements improve both reliability and quality of service provided to UPS customers in Asia. The hub owns houses separate sorting and handling facilities for express and cargo shipments, on-site customs office and processing - including China Inspection and Quarantine (CIQ) clearance for import commodities - and a dedicated 150,000 square metre ramp with 13 aircraft parking positions. Self-operated aircraft ground-handling provides UPS, as a logistics integrator, with greater control over the 86 weekly UPS flights in and out from the hub.
    • Improved the geographic reach of UPS Worldwide Express® services, offering international shipping with time-definitedeliveries in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.
    • Extended pick-up times by up to five hours for export shipments from Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, widening production windows and giving businesses additional time to fulfil customer orders.

Information is cumulative as at Q2 2020. Last updated July 2020.

2

    • Strengthened supply chain flexibility with Saturday pick-up services in the U.S. enabling import shipments destined for eight markets in Asia to be delivered 1 day earlier than before.
  • Mar 5, 2019 - UPS launched Saturday shipments from the U.S. to key international markets, including Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Orders can now be processed in the U.S. on Sunday and delivered to Asian destinations one day faster than before - boosting the prospects of local businesses that import products from the United States.
  • Jan 21, 2019 - UPS expanded its UPS Worldwide Express® service with guaranteed delivery by 2pm to over 51,000 new postal areas island-wide. Customers located in the Central, East and North-East areas of Singapore will now be able to replenish inventory quicker, improve end-customer satisfaction and meet urgent delivery requirements with this additional service option.

###

Information is cumulative as at Q2 2020. Last updated July 2020.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 20:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
04:20pUPS DATOS GENERALES REGIÓN DE LAS AM : Perú
PU
04:15pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS América Latina y el Caribe -Datos Generales
PU
04:15pUPS DATOS GENERALES REGIÓN DE LAS AM : México
PU
04:15pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Mexico Fact Sheet
PU
04:15pUPS DATOS GENERALES REGION DE LAS AM : Colombia
PU
04:15pUPS LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN : Ecuador
PU
10:31aMICROSOFT : to Buy Video-Game Maker ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion -- Update
DJ
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Week Lower as S&P 500 Dragged Down by..
DJ
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Week Lower as S&P 500 Dragged Down by..
DJ
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Extends Decline on Weakness in Technology S..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 585 M - -
Net income 2020 6 043 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 151,12 $
Last Close Price 159,66 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE36.39%137 847
FEDEX CORPORATION60.56%63 752
DEUTSCHE POST AG15.82%57 784
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.17.05%15 311
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.96.14%14 678
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.37%9 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group