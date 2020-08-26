Log in
UPS Names News Presidents for U.S. Operations and UPS International

08/26/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

United Parcel Service Inc. said Wednesday it appointed Nando Cesarone to serve as president of U.S. Operations and Scott Price to the post of president, UPS International.

Previously, Mr. Cesarone served as president of UPS International and also served as president of the company's European operations and as President of the Asia Pacific Region, UPS said.

He succeeds George Willis, who has chosen to retire after 36 years with the company, UPS said.

UPS said Mr. Price, in his new role, "will bring the global operational perspectives he has gained from being responsible for strategic planning, Global Business Services and the company's Advanced Technology Group."

Before working for UPS, the company said, Mr. Price was executive vice president of Global Leverage for Walmart International and president and chief executive of Walmart Asia.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED -1.75% 124.2 End-of-day quote.-31.95%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.09% 158.9 Delayed Quote.35.86%
WALMART INC. 0.05% 130.7 Delayed Quote.9.92%
