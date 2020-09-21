Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS América Latina y el Caribe -Datos Generales

09/21/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

UPS Latin America Fact Sheet

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Founded:

August 28, 1907

in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

Global headquarters:

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Established in Latin America:

1989

President, UPS Latin America:

Wilfredo Ramos

Web address:

www.ups.com

Retail access:

More than 1,670 points of access,

including UPS Express Centers,

UPS Customer Centers, UPS

Access Point™ locations,

authorized shipping outlets and

authorized agent centers.

Brokerage:

UPS has brokerage operations in

44 countries throughout Latin

America and the Caribbean.

Public Relations Contact:

UPS Latin America Alida Velez myx3wcf@ups.com(305) 869-8191

UPS Latin America

More than 50 countries and territories

202020 Stats

More than

8,100

employees

More than

2,200

delivery vehicles

139

daily flight segments

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 20:14:01 UTC
