United Parcel Service : UPS América Latina y el Caribe -Datos Generales

UPS Latin America Fact Sheet

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Founded: August 28, 1907 in Seattle, Washington, U.S. Global headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Established in Latin America: 1989 President, UPS Latin America: Wilfredo Ramos Web address: www.ups.com Retail access: More than 1,670 points of access, including UPS Express Centers, UPS Customer Centers, UPS Access Point™ locations, authorized shipping outlets and authorized agent centers. Brokerage: UPS has brokerage operations in 44 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Public Relations Contact:

UPS Latin America Alida Velez myx3wcf@ups.com(305) 869-8191