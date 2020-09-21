United Parcel Service : UPS América Latina y el Caribe -Datos Generales
0
09/21/2020 | 04:15pm EDT
UPS Latin America Fact Sheet
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 20:14:01 UTC