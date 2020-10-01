United Parcel Service : UPS Greece Fact Sheet

UPS Hungary

Fact Sheet 2020

BACKGROUND UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight, the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. With its wide array of services to more than 220 countries and territories, UPS delivers 21.9 million packages every day. Global revenue for 2019 was $74 billion on a total annual volume of 5.5 billion packages and documents.

ESTABLISHED IN HUNGARY UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it established domestic operations in Germany. UPS has since developed a comprehensive European service portfolio, combining local expertise in each market with UPS's international strength and high quality standards. UPS first entered the Hungarian market in 1989 through a service partner - "In Time Ltd.". UPS established its own operations in Hungary in November 1997. To further enhance capabilities, UPS acquired CEMELOG in 2013.

HUNGARY HEADQUARTERS UPS Hungary Forwarding Ltd.

Lőrinci utca 154, Vecsés - 2220

Tel: +36 1 877 0000

COUNTRY MANAGER Yannick Mooijman POINTS OF ACCESS Approximately 5 (UPS centres and UPS Access PointTM locations) OPERATING FACILITIES 2 Small Package & 3 SCS, including more than 30,000m2 warehouse space EMPLOYEES More than 350 DELIVERY FLEET More than 100 (subcontractor vehicles) AIRPORTS SERVED Budapest PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT SERVICES OFFERED UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express Saver®, UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited®, UPS Worldwide Giovanni Mastrobuono Express FreightTM, UPS Returns® Services, UPS Import UPS Europe SRL/BV Control, Worldwide Consolidated Clearance Service and Avenue Ariane 5 online and desktop shipping solutions. Air Freight 1200 Brussels, Belgium Services (UPS Air Freight Direct®, UPS Air Freight E-mail: gmastrobuono@ups.com Consolidated®, UPS Worldwide Express FreightTM, www.ups.com UPS Air Freight Express®), UPS Trade Direct, Ocean Freight Services, Road Freight Services, Contract Dániel Szántó Logistics Noguchi Porter Novelli Tel: +36 1 312 7289 E-mail: dszanto@noguchi.hu

