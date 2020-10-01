Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Greece Fact Sheet

10/01/2020

UPS Hungary

Fact Sheet 2020

BACKGROUND

UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad

range of solutions including the transportation of

packages and freight, the facilitation of international

trade, and the deployment of advanced technology

to more efficiently manage the world of business.

With its wide array of services to more than 220

countries and territories, UPS delivers 21.9

million packages every day. Global revenue for

2019 was $74 billion on a total annual volume of

5.5 billion packages and documents.

ESTABLISHED IN HUNGARY UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it established domestic operations in Germany. UPS has since developed a comprehensive European service portfolio, combining local expertise in each market with UPS's international strength and high quality standards. UPS first entered the Hungarian market in 1989 through a service partner - "In Time Ltd.". UPS established its own operations in Hungary in November 1997. To further enhance capabilities, UPS acquired CEMELOG in 2013.

HUNGARY HEADQUARTERS UPS Hungary Forwarding Ltd.

Lőrinci utca 154, Vecsés - 2220

Tel: +36 1 877 0000

COUNTRY MANAGER

Yannick Mooijman

POINTS OF ACCESS

Approximately 5 (UPS centres and UPS Access

PointTM locations)

OPERATING FACILITIES

2 Small Package & 3 SCS, including more than

30,000m2 warehouse space

EMPLOYEES

More than 350

DELIVERY FLEET

More than 100 (subcontractor vehicles)

AIRPORTS SERVED

Budapest

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

SERVICES OFFERED

UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express Saver®,

UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited®, UPS Worldwide

Giovanni Mastrobuono

Express FreightTM, UPS Returns® Services, UPS Import

UPS Europe SRL/BV

Control, Worldwide Consolidated Clearance Service and

Avenue Ariane 5

online and desktop shipping solutions. Air Freight

1200 Brussels, Belgium

Services (UPS Air Freight Direct®, UPS Air Freight

E-mail: gmastrobuono@ups.com

Consolidated®, UPS Worldwide Express FreightTM,

www.ups.com

UPS Air Freight Express®), UPS Trade Direct, Ocean

Freight Services, Road Freight Services, Contract

Dániel Szántó

Logistics

Noguchi Porter Novelli

Tel: +36 1 312 7289

E-mail: dszanto@noguchi.hu

© 2020 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

UPS, the UPS brandmark and the color/colour brown are trademarks of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. All rights reserved.

