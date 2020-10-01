United Parcel Service : UPS Greece Fact Sheet

UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad
range of solutions including the transportation of
packages and freight, the facilitation of international
trade, and the deployment of advanced technology
to more efficiently manage the world of business.
With its wide array of services to more than 220
countries and territories, UPS delivers 21.9
million packages every day. Global revenue for
2019 was $74 billion on a total annual volume of
5.5 billion packages and documents.
ESTABLISHED IN HUNGARY UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it established domestic operations in Germany. UPS has since developed a comprehensive European service portfolio, combining local expertise in each market with UPS's international strength and high quality standards. UPS first entered the Hungarian market in 1989 through a service partner - "In Time Ltd.". UPS established its own operations in Hungary in November 1997. To further enhance capabilities, UPS acquired CEMELOG in 2013.
UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:39:03 UTC