Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/01 04:10:00 pm
167.65 USD   +0.61%
05:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Greece Fact Sheet
PU
05:20pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Hungary Fact Sheet
PU
04:50pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS France Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Parcel Service : UPS Hungary Fact Sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

UPS France Fact Sheet 2020

BACKGROUND

UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range

of solutions including the transportation of packages and

freight, the facilitation of international trade, and the

deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently

manage the world of business. With its wide array of

services to more than 220 countries and territories,

UPS delivers 21.9 million packages every day. Global

revenue for 2019 was $74 billion on a total annual

volume of 5.5 billion packages and documents.

ESTABLISHED IN FRANCE

UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it established

domestic operations in Germany. UPS has since

developed a comprehensive European service portfolio,

combining local expertise in each market with UPS's

international strength and high quality standards. UPS first

offered its service in France in 1985 and in 1988 went on

to establish its own France-based operations through a

joint venture with T.T.A. Express S.A., which UPS

acquired in 1989. UPS also acquired the package delivery

company Prost Transport in 1991.

FRANCE HEADQUARTERS

United Parcel Service France S.A.S.

20 rue Escoffier

F-75012 Paris

COUNTRY MANAGER

Rob Burrows

POINTS OF ACCESS

Over 3,900 (UPS centres, MBE centres, UPS Drop-off

locations and more than 4,000 UPS Access Point™

locations)

OPERATING FACILITIES

46 Small Package, 8 SCS, including more than 33,000m²

warehouse space

EMPLOYEES

More than 2,600

DELIVERY FLEET

Approximately 600 (package cars, vans, and tractors)

AIRPORTS SERVED

Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Paris-CDG, Rennes, Toulouse

SERVICES OFFERED

UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express Saver®,

UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited®, UPS Economy®,

UPS Returns®, UPS Import Control, UPS My Choice®,

UPS Access Point™, UPS Cashflow Services,

UPS Mail Logic®, UPS Trade Direct, Worldwide

Consolidated Clearance Service and online and

desktop shipping solutions.

Air Freight Services (UPS Express® Freight, UPS Air

Freight Direct®, UPS Worldwide Express FreightTM,

UPS Air Freight Consolidated®), Ocean Freight Services,

Roadfreight Services, Contract Logistics

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Gilles Depoutot UPS France S.A.S. 20, rue Escoffier F-75012 Paris, France E-mail:gilles.depoutot@europe.ups.com www.ups.com

Marianne Rageot

Havas PR

Tel. +33 1 58 47 84 21

E-mail: Marianne.rageot@havas.com

© 2020 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

UPS, the UPS brandmark and the color/colour brown are trademarks of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
05:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Greece Fact Sheet
PU
05:20pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Hungary Fact Sheet
PU
04:50pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS France Fact Sheet
PU
04:15pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Germany Fact Sheet
PU
04:15pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Spain Fact Sheet
PU
09:12aTrump Tax-Return Report Fuels Democrats' Drive to Tax the Rich
DJ
09/30UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Europe Region Fact Sheet
PU
09/30UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Switzerland Fact Sheet
PU
09/30UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Austria Fact Sheet
PU
09/30UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Belgium Fact Sheet
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 647 M - -
Net income 2020 6 066 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 156,23 $
Last Close Price 166,63 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE42.35%143 864
FEDEX CORPORATION66.34%66 047
DEUTSCHE POST AG14.38%56 482
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.121.54%16 412
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.16.02%15 177
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.47.88%9 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group