United Parcel Service : UPS Hungary Fact Sheet

BACKGROUND
UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range
of solutions including the transportation of packages and
freight, the facilitation of international trade, and the
deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently
manage the world of business. With its wide array of
services to more than 220 countries and territories,
UPS delivers 21.9 million packages every day. Global
revenue for 2019 was $74 billion on a total annual
volume of 5.5 billion packages and documents.
ESTABLISHED IN FRANCE
UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it established
domestic operations in Germany. UPS has since
developed a comprehensive European service portfolio,
combining local expertise in each market with UPS's
international strength and high quality standards. UPS first
offered its service in France in 1985 and in 1988 went on
to establish its own France-based operations through a
joint venture with T.T.A. Express S.A., which UPS
acquired in 1989. UPS also acquired the package delivery
company Prost Transport in 1991.
FRANCE HEADQUARTERS
United Parcel Service France S.A.S.
20 rue Escoffier
F-75012 Paris
COUNTRY MANAGER
Rob Burrows
POINTS OF ACCESS
Over 3,900 (UPS centres, MBE centres, UPS Drop-off
locations and more than 4,000 UPS Access Point™
locations)
OPERATING FACILITIES
46 Small Package, 8 SCS, including more than 33,000m²
warehouse space
EMPLOYEES
More than 2,600
DELIVERY FLEET
Approximately 600 (package cars, vans, and tractors)
AIRPORTS SERVED
Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Paris-CDG, Rennes, Toulouse
SERVICES OFFERED
UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express Saver®,
UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited®, UPS Economy®,
UPS Returns®, UPS Import Control, UPS My Choice®,
UPS Access Point™, UPS Cashflow Services,
UPS Mail Logic®, UPS Trade Direct, Worldwide
Consolidated Clearance Service and online and
desktop shipping solutions.
Air Freight Services (UPS Express® Freight, UPS Air
Freight Direct®, UPS Worldwide Express FreightTM,
UPS Air Freight Consolidated®), Ocean Freight Services,
Roadfreight Services, Contract Logistics