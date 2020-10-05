Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS Italy Fact Sheet

10/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

UPS Turkey Fact Sheet 2020

BACKGROUND

UPS® is a global leader in logistics offering a

broad range of solutions including the

transportation of packages and freight, the

facilitation of international trade, and the

deployment of advanced technology to more

efficiently manage the world of business. With its

wide array of services to more than 220

countries and territories, UPS delivers over

21.9 million packages every day. Global

revenue for 2019 was $74 billion on a total

annual volume of 5.5 billion packages and

documents.

ESTABLISHED IN TURKEY

UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it

established domestic operations in Germany.

UPS has since developed a comprehensive

European service portfolio, combining local

expertise in each market with UPS's international

strength and high quality standards. UPS began

providing service to the Turkish market in 1988

through an authorised service contractor,

Unsped, which UPS acquired in 2009.

TURKEY HEADQUARTERS

UPS Hızlı Kargo Taşımacılığı A.Ş.

Papirüs Plaza Merkez, Ayazma Cd No:37, Kat 2,

1 No'lu ofis

34406 Kağıthane

Istanbul

Tel: + 90 212 413 22 22

COUNTRY MANAGER

Burak Kılıç

POINTS OF ACCESS

More than 15 (UPS centres and customer

counters)

OPERATING FACILITIES

15 Small Package, 6 SCS including over-2,000

m² of warehouse space

EMPLOYEES

Over 1,950

DELIVERY FLEET

More than 750 (including package cars, vans,

tractors)

AIRPORTS SERVED

Istanbul Grand Airport

SERVICES OFFERED

UPS Express Plus, UPS Express®, UPS Express

Saver®, UPS Expedited, Domestic Express, Domestic

Standard, UPS Returns® Services, UPS Import

ControlSM , online and desktop shipping solutions, Air

Freight Services (UPS Worldwide Express Freight,

UPS Air Freight Direct®, UPS Air Freight

Consolidated®), Ocean Freight Services, Contract

Logistics

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Giovanni Mastrobuono UPS Europe SRL/BV Avenue Ariane 5

1200 Brussels, Belgium E-mail:gmastrobuono@ups.comwww.ups.com

Engin Kolat

UPS Turkey

Papirüs Plaza Merkez, Ayazma Cd No:37 Kat2, 1 No'lu ofis

34406 Kağıthane

Istanbul

Tel: +90 212 413 24 17

E-mail: ekolat@ups.com

© 2020 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

UPS, the UPS brandmark and the color/colour brown are trademarks of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 20:24:00 UTC
