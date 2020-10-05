United Parcel Service : UPS Italy Fact Sheet

|
BACKGROUND
UPS® is a global leader in logistics offering a
broad range of solutions including the
transportation of packages and freight, the
facilitation of international trade, and the
deployment of advanced technology to more
efficiently manage the world of business. With its
wide array of services to more than 220
countries and territories, UPS delivers over
21.9 million packages every day. Global
revenue for 2019 was $74 billion on a total
annual volume of 5.5 billion packages and
documents.
ESTABLISHED IN TURKEY
UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it
established domestic operations in Germany.
UPS has since developed a comprehensive
European service portfolio, combining local
expertise in each market with UPS's international
strength and high quality standards. UPS began
providing service to the Turkish market in 1988
through an authorised service contractor,
Unsped, which UPS acquired in 2009.
TURKEY HEADQUARTERS
UPS Hızlı Kargo Taşımacılığı A.Ş.
Papirüs Plaza Merkez, Ayazma Cd No:37, Kat 2,
1 No'lu ofis
34406 Kağıthane
Istanbul
Tel: + 90 212 413 22 22
COUNTRY MANAGER
Burak Kılıç
POINTS OF ACCESS
More than 15 (UPS centres and customer
counters)
OPERATING FACILITIES
15 Small Package, 6 SCS including over-2,000
m² of warehouse space
EMPLOYEES
Over 1,950
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 750 (including package cars, vans,
tractors)
AIRPORTS SERVED
Istanbul Grand Airport
SERVICES OFFERED
UPS Express Plus, UPS Express®, UPS Express
Saver®, UPS Expedited, Domestic Express, Domestic
Standard, UPS Returns® Services, UPS Import
ControlSM , online and desktop shipping solutions, Air
Freight Services (UPS Worldwide Express Freight,
UPS Air Freight Direct®, UPS Air Freight
Consolidated®), Ocean Freight Services, Contract
Logistics