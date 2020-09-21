United Parcel Service : UPS Mexico Fact Sheet

FOUNDED
BACKGROUND
ESTABLISHED IN THE COUNTRY
LOCAL HEADQUARTERS AMERICAS HEADQUARTERS RETAIL ACCESS NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AIRPORTS SERVED
SEA PORTS SERVED BROKERAGE OPERATIONS KEY SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
SMALL PACKAGE/DOCUMENTS/ EXPRESS PALLETIZED
WEB ADDRESS
PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT Alida Velez
UPS - Americas Region,
Latin America and the Caribbean 3401 NW 67th Ave., Bldg. 805 Miami, Florida 33122 Telephone: (305) 869-8191myx3wcf@ups.com
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.
UPS established its presence in Colombia in 1989. UPS currently provides services in Colombia through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent, Deprisa.
Bogota
Miami, Florida, U.S.
More than 280 authorized agent centers
More than 315 employees
Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali, Cartagena and Medellin
Barranquilla, Buenaventura, Cartagena, Santa Marta and Turbo
Barranquilla, Bogota, Buenaventura, Cali, Cartagena and Medellin
Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to more than 200 countries and territories; international trade management and customs brokerage; service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning, returns management, transportation management
International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus™, UPS Worldwide Express™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver™, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ and UPS Worldwide Expedited™
Value Added Services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS® Marketplace Shipping, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®, UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™ and UPS Broker of ChoiceSM
www.ups.com/co/en
9/20