United Parcel Service : UPS Mexico Fact Sheet

August 28, 1907, in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

UPS established its presence in Colombia in 1989. UPS currently provides services in Colombia through UPS Air Cargo, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its authorized agent, Deprisa.

Bogota

Miami, Florida, U.S.

More than 280 authorized agent centers

More than 315 employees

Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali, Cartagena and Medellin

Barranquilla, Buenaventura, Cartagena, Santa Marta and Turbo

Barranquilla, Bogota, Buenaventura, Cali, Cartagena and Medellin

Logistics and distribution; transportation and freight (air, sea, ground, rail); freight forwarding to more than 200 countries and territories; international trade management and customs brokerage; service parts logistics; technical repair and configuration; supply chain design and planning, returns management, transportation management

International: UPS Worldwide Express Plus™, UPS Worldwide Express™, UPS Worldwide Express Saver™, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ Midday, UPS Worldwide Express Freight™ and UPS Worldwide Expedited™

Value Added Services: UPS My Choice™, UPS Mobile™, UPS Returns®, UPS® Marketplace Shipping, UPS Quantum View® Manage, UPS Quantum View Notify™, Flex® Global View, UPS Internet Shipping, UPS CampusShip®, UPS WorldShip®, UPS Import ControlSM, UPS Developer Kit (API), UPS Billing Data and Billing Analysis Tool, UPS Paperless™ Invoice, UPS World Ease®, UPS TradeAbility™ and UPS Broker of ChoiceSM

www.ups.com/co/en

