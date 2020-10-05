Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

(UPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/05 04:42:25 pm
168.325 USD   +0.82%
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Sweden Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Russia Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Romania Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Parcel Service : UPS Turkey Fact Sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

UPS UK

Fact Sheet 2020

BACKGROUND

UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad

range of solutions including the transportation of

packages and freight, the facilitation of international

trade, and the deployment of advanced technology

to more efficiently manage the world of business.

With its wide array of services to more than 220

countries and territories, UPS delivers 21.9

million packages every day. Global revenue for

2019 was $74 billion on a total annual volume of

5.5 billion packages and documents.

ESTABLISHED IN UK

UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it

established domestic operations in Germany. UPS

has since developed a comprehensive European

service portfolio, combining local expertise in each

market with UPS's international strength and high

quality standards. UPS first offered its service in the

United Kingdom in 1985 and went on to establish its

own UK-based operations in 1988 through the

acquisition of Ark Star/Atlasair and IML Couriers. To

further enhance capabilities, UPS acquired

Carryfast Ltd. in 1992, LYNX Express in 2005 and

Polar Speed in 2014.

UK HEADQUARTERS

UPS Ltd.

UPS House,

Forest Road, Feltham, TW13 7DY, United Kingdom

Local number: 08457 877 877

COUNTRY MANAGER

Mark Vale

POINTS OF ACCESS

More than 3,100 (UPS Centres, MBE Centres and

UPS Access PointTM locations)

OPERATING FACILITIES

49 Small Package, 28 SCS, including more than

50,000m² warehouse space

EMPLOYEES

More than 8,500

DELIVERY FLEET

More than 2,700 (package cars, vans and tractors)

AIRPORTS SERVED

Belfast, East Midlands, Edinburgh, and London-

Stansted

SERVICES OFFERED

UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express Saver®,

UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited, UPS Economy®,

UPS My Choice®, UPS Returns® Services, UPS Import

Control, UPS Cashflow Services, UPS Mail Logic®,

UPS Trade Direct®, Worldwide Consolidated Clearance

Service, online and desktop shipping solutions. Air Freight

Services (UPS Express® Freight, UPS Air Freight

DirectSM, UPS Worldwide Express FreightTM, UPS Air

Freight ConsolidatedSM), Ocean Freight Services, Road

Freight Services, Contract Logistics

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Giovanni Mastrobuono

UPS Europe SRL/BV

Avenue Ariane 5

1200 Brussels, Belgium E-mail:gmastrobuono@ups.com www.ups.com

Porter Novelli

Tel: +44 (0) 203 636 9100

E-mail:

UPSUKPress@porternovelli.co.uk

© 2020 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

UPS, the UPS brandmark and the color/colour brown are trademarks of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 20:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Sweden Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Russia Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Romania Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Portugal Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Poland Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Norway Fact Sheet
PU
04:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Netherlands Fact Sheet
PU
04:35pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Slovenia Fact Sheet
PU
04:25pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS UK Fact Sheet
PU
04:25pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Turkey Fact Sheet
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 728 M - -
Net income 2020 6 066 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 156,46 $
Last Close Price 166,96 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Abney Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE42.63%144 149
FEDEX CORPORATION68.77%67 013
DEUTSCHE POST AG15.35%56 821
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.115.45%16 071
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.14.91%15 031
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.03%9 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group