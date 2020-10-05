United Parcel Service : UPS Turkey Fact Sheet

|
BACKGROUND
|
UPS® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad
|
|
range of solutions including the transportation of
|
|
packages and freight, the facilitation of international
|
|
trade, and the deployment of advanced technology
|
|
to more efficiently manage the world of business.
|
|
With its wide array of services to more than 220
|
|
countries and territories, UPS delivers 21.9
|
|
million packages every day. Global revenue for
|
|
2019 was $74 billion on a total annual volume of
|
|
5.5 billion packages and documents.
|
ESTABLISHED IN UK
|
UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it
|
|
established domestic operations in Germany. UPS
|
|
has since developed a comprehensive European
|
|
service portfolio, combining local expertise in each
|
|
market with UPS's international strength and high
|
|
quality standards. UPS first offered its service in the
|
|
United Kingdom in 1985 and went on to establish its
|
|
own UK-based operations in 1988 through the
|
|
acquisition of Ark Star/Atlasair and IML Couriers. To
|
|
further enhance capabilities, UPS acquired
|
|
Carryfast Ltd. in 1992, LYNX Express in 2005 and
|
|
Polar Speed in 2014.
|
UK HEADQUARTERS
|
UPS Ltd.
|
|
UPS House,
|
|
Forest Road, Feltham, TW13 7DY, United Kingdom
|
|
Local number: 08457 877 877
|
COUNTRY MANAGER
|
Mark Vale
|
POINTS OF ACCESS
|
More than 3,100 (UPS Centres, MBE Centres and
|
|
UPS Access PointTM locations)
|
OPERATING FACILITIES
|
49 Small Package, 28 SCS, including more than
|
|
50,000m² warehouse space
|
EMPLOYEES
|
More than 8,500
|
DELIVERY FLEET
|
More than 2,700 (package cars, vans and tractors)
|
AIRPORTS SERVED
|
Belfast, East Midlands, Edinburgh, and London-
|
|
Stansted
|
SERVICES OFFERED
|
UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express Saver®,
|
|
UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited, UPS Economy®,
|
|
UPS My Choice®, UPS Returns® Services, UPS Import
|
|
Control, UPS Cashflow Services, UPS Mail Logic®,
|
|
UPS Trade Direct®, Worldwide Consolidated Clearance
|
|
Service, online and desktop shipping solutions. Air Freight
|
|
Services (UPS Express® Freight, UPS Air Freight
|
|
DirectSM, UPS Worldwide Express FreightTM, UPS Air
|
|
Freight ConsolidatedSM), Ocean Freight Services, Road
|
|
Freight Services, Contract Logistics