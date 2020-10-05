United Parcel Service : UPS UK Fact Sheet
UPS Greece Fact Sheet 2020
BACKGROUND
UPS
® is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad
range of solutions including the transportation of
packages and freight, the facilitation of international
trade, and the deployment of advanced technology
to more efficiently manage the world of business.
With its wide array of services to more than
220
countries and territories
, UPS delivers 21.9
million packages every day
. Global revenue for
2019 was $74 billion
on a total annual volume of
5.5 billion packages and documents.
ESTABLISHED IN GREECE
UPS first entered Europe in 1976 when it
established domestic operations in Germany. UPS
has since developed a comprehensive European
service portfolio, combining local expertise in each
market with UPS's international strength and high
quality standards. UPS first entered the market in
Greece in 1996 by establishing its own operations.
GREECE HEADQUARTERS
UPS of Greece, Inc
.
4
th Km Peanias - Markopoulou Avenue
194 00, Koropi, Athens
Greece
Tel: +30-210-99-84-000
COUNTRY MANAGER
Yannick Mooijman
POINTS OF ACCESS
2 UPS centres
OPERATING FACILITIES
2 Small Package
EMPLOYEES
More than 140
DELIVERY FLEET
More than 110 (subcontractor vehicles)
AIRPORTS SERVED
Athens, Thessaloniki
SERVICES OFFERED
UPS Express Plus®, UPS Express®, UPS Express
Saver®, UPS Standard®, UPS Expedited®,
UPS Returns®, UPS Import Control, UPS Cashflow
Services, UPS Trade Direct, Worldwide Consolidated
Clearance Service and online and desktop shipping &
tracking solutions
Air Freight Services (UPS Express® Freight, UPS Air
Freight Direct®, UPS Air Freight Consolidated®),
Ocean Freight Services, Road Freight Services,
Contract Logistics
PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT
Giovanni Mastrobuono
UPS Europe SRL/BV
Avenue Ariane 5
1200 Brussels, Belgium E-mail:
gmastrobuono@ups.com
www.ups.com
Maria Theodoropoulou
V+O Communication
Tel: +30 211 750 12 14
E-mail: mth@vando.gr
