Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service Inc    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Urging vigilance, somber Biden tells U.S. states to speed up vaccinations

03/11/2021 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden delivers an address to the nation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic from the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden directed U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

That date is a new goal for the president, but he also warned Americans that further pain and death were still to come from the virus that has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, the most of any country. Coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions have cost millions of jobs.

To achieve his July 4 goal, Biden said he needed Americans' help.

"If we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track," he said in an evening address from the White House. "We've made so much progress. This is not the time to let up."

Republicans swiftly criticized Biden for his cautious approach. "What America needs now is to fully reopen our economy and our classrooms," House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter.

Biden said he was ordering U.S. states, territories and tribes to make all adults eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The White House has said it would have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the population by the end of May. About 10% of Americans have so far been fully vaccinated.

The president said more U.S. troops would help in the vaccination effort. Administration officials said he would deploy 4,000 more troops, bringing the total number to 6,000.

The White House is also seeking to expand the pool of people able to administer shots to include dentists, optometrists, paramedics, veterinarians and medical students.

Biden campaigned last year on a promise that he would tackle the pandemic more effectively than Republican President Donald Trump, and he has sought to encourage and model behavior, such as mask-wearing, that Trump eschewed.

In his speech, Biden took a swipe at his predecessor by saying the virus was initially met with "denials for days, then weeks, then months, that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, more loneliness."

Biden said hate crimes and harassment against Asian Americans must stop. Trump repeatedly referred to the disease as the "China virus."

Biden also encouraged Americans to keep up mitigation efforts - wearing masks, keeping socially distant and practicing good hygiene - to stop the virus and its variants from spreading. A number of states have been loosening restrictions as Americans, like many people around the world, grow weary of pandemic life.

"Photos and videos from 2019 feel like they were taken in another era. The last vacation. The last birthday with friends. The last holiday with extended family," Biden said, recounting the toll the virus has taken over the last year.

He said the country would come away from the crisis stronger. "We faced and overcame one of the toughest and darkest periods in this nation's history," he said.

POLITICAL VICTORY

Earlier in the day, Biden signed the American Rescue Plan law, designed to be a financial bridge to hard-hit Americans and a boost to the economy, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side in the Oval Office. The $1.9 trillion package is a major political victory for the Democratic president fewer than two months into his administration.

Biden and top members of his administration will embark on a victory lap in the coming weeks to laud and explain the legislation, which got final approval from the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The package provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The bill passed without a single vote from Republicans, who complained the price tag was too high.

Biden will discuss the benefits of the pandemic relief bill during trips to Pennsylvania next Tuesday and Atlanta on March 19.

The lockdown from COVID-19 began under Trump, who played down the crisis in its early stages while repeatedly predicting the virus would soon disappear even as his administration pushed to speed up vaccine development.

The former president and his wife, Melania Trump, did not appear in a public service announcement released on Thursday encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and featuring all of the other living former U.S. presidents and their spouses.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Eric Beech, Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Heather Timmons, Peter Cooney and Gerry Doyle)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
03/11Spain ups direct aid to SMEs to 7 bln euros in relief plan, source says
RE
03/11ALIBABA  : China Lays Plans to Tame Tech Giant Alibaba
DJ
03/11ROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell Publishes Annual -5-
DJ
03/10JENNIFER SMITH : PVH Fashions New Supply-Chain Strategy in Pandemic-Hit Apparel ..
DJ
03/10FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT  : Bank of America Ups Flutter Entertainment PT, Keeps Buy..
MT
03/10South Africa's business confidence slips back in Q1 as pandemic woes linger
RE
03/10FACTBOX-How Fukushima helped to transform Germany's power sector
RE
03/10GEBERIT  : Logs 1% Fall in FY20 Profit; Board Ups Dividend
MT
03/09DIMERIX  : Advances Clinical Studies of Drug Candidate DMX-200 for COVID-19 Pati..
MT
03/09Biden to Name Antitrust Scholar Lina Khan for FTC Post -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 634 M - -
Net income 2021 7 889 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 176,48 $
Last Close Price 167,24 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-0.69%143 261
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.65%69 030
DEUTSCHE POST AG10.25%64 310
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.2.47%16 507
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.98%14 283
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.43%9 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ