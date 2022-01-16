Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

Log in
01/16/2022
Protest against current and upcoming COVID-19 restrictions in Valletta

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars.

Malta has seen one of the biggest take-ups of COVID vaccination jabs in the European Union, and almost three-quarters of adults would have taken the additional booster jab by Sunday, according to Health Ministry data.

But Health Minister Chris Fearne has defended the new rules, which come into force on Monday, saying they are needed to defend against the Omicron variant of the virus, now accounting for well over 90% of new cases.

Sunday's protest was organised by a group of small political parties, but the main Opposition Nationalist Party has also criticised the new rules, saying they do not strike the right balance between public health and people's freedoms especially when there has been a high take-up of the vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, 502 people have died with COVID-19 in Malta. The island has recorded a vaccination rate of some 95%. Daily virus cases hit a record of 1,337 on December 29 but they have since dwindled to just 301 on Sunday, when two patients also died.

Many of those at Sunday's protest shouted "freedom", and "no green pass". They carried signs saying "Is it really about health?", "the vaccine is poison" and "my body is not state-owned".

Most wore COVID face masks and police were seen approaching those who didn't.

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96 510 M - -
Net income 2021 12 460 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float -
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 206,54 $
Average target price 228,60 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-3.64%179 513
DEUTSCHE POST AG-4.26%75 716
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.38%67 890
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-9.38%20 615
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-5.12%14 257
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-7.29%8 167