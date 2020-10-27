Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service, Inc.    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Berenberg reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:17am EDT

Berenberg reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at USD 130.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
03:17aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Berenberg reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/23UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Enables Global Launch Of New Apple Products
PU
10/23TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Tracking a Vaccine; Lasting Postal Slowdown; Megaship..
DJ
10/23UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/21WARE2GO MERCHANT SURVEY : The Delivery Experience Matters, Making Faster Shippin..
BU
10/19SUBSCRIBERS : Disregard "Holiday Crunch Starts Early With More Packages Than Mea..
DJ
10/19Correction to Holiday Package Delivery Article on Oct. 18
DJ
10/18This Holiday Crunch Starts Early With More Packages Than Means to Deliver The..
DJ
10/12THYSSENKRUPP CEO : government stake one option to fix steel unit
RE
10/10Kyrgyz president strengthens hold on power as new PM named
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 899 M - -
Net income 2020 6 087 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 163,92 $
Last Close Price 168,00 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Johnson Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.43.52%145 047
FEDEX CORPORATION83.60%72 901
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.55%57 924
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.20.83%15 805
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.109.76%15 628
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.47.78%9 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group