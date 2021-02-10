Log in
UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/10/2021 | 05:52pm EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable March 10, 2021 to shareowners of record on February 22, 2021. 

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
