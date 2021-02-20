Log in
UPS Honors Rep. John Lewis' Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal

02/20/2021 | 05:30pm EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at an event celebrating civil rights leader John Lewis, UPS’s chief corporate affairs, communications and sustainability officer Laura Lane, marked the moment with The UPS Foundation’s first tree planting toward its new commitment to plant 50 million trees by 2030. UPS volunteers, and a dozen more from the greater Atlanta community, planted trees and seedlings in Freedom Park surrounding John Lewis Plaza. It marks the first of 14 planned UPS projects in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation in cities across the U.S. and additional projects are being planned in international locations.

***Editor’s note: Multimedia assets available here.

About The UPS Foundation
Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2020, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $122.3 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS Foundation on Twitter.

Contacts: Kristen Petrella, UPS
 404-259-0329
 kpetrella@ups.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e7f41f7-7bc0-44d7-af6d-e0112e9ed338

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccbc8a94-c6e2-4ead-a038-dc552ef233aa


Primary Logo

UPS Tree Planting

Today at John Lewis Plaza in Freedom Park, Atlanta, Laura Lane (r), UPS Chief Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, and, Nikki Clifton (l), President, Social Impact and The UPS Foundation, kick off the first of 14 tree planting events across the nation as UPS strives to plant 50 million trees by 2030.
Black Voices From Big Brown

Laura Lane (c), UPS Chief Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, and, Nikki Clifton (r), President, Social Impact and The UPS Foundation, give Henry Grant Lewis (l), the youngest brother of the late civil rights leader John Lewis, a copy of the book “Black Voices from Big Brown – the Untold Stories of African Americans at UPS” as it is dedicated to him.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
