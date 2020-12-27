Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service, Inc.    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS Statement: UPS Making First Deliveries of the Vaccine to the European Union

12/27/2020 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BE 12/26/20

Brussels

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is delivering the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union today. The deliveries follow historic rollouts in North America and the Middle East, marking another breakthrough milestone in the response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement By Scott Price, President, UPS International;

'UPS has proudly delivered the first doses of vaccines to the European Union, offering hope and health to citizens across the continent.

During a period of unparalleled activity, our extensive expertise in healthcare logistics has allowed us to develop new products and approaches ensuring we deliver what matters most at the right time, at the right temperature, to communities all over the world.'

Statement by Wes Wheeler, President, UPS Healthcare;

'We have been involved in the fight against COVID-19 since the beginning and we know just how much every vaccine counts. Years of investment in our healthcare network and months of planning and preparation means we are keeping the world moving forward as we deliver these vaccines on an unprecedented scale.'

UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries.

Statement by Philippe Gilbert, President, Supply Chain Solutions;

'The response against the pandemic has relied on the skill, expertise and hard work of so many. UPS is proud to be a part of the road to recovery, bringing our network and people to the forefront to offer a brighter future. The message is loud and clear, we're here and ready to help.'

Statement by Kate Gutmann, Chief Sales and Solutions Officer, Sr. VP, UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences;

'While the first vaccines are arriving safely at their end destinations - our work is not done yet. We're committed and ready to deliver in the weeks and months to come. We're proud to support our healthcare partners with smart, efficient logistics for these vaccines that will protect communities and save lives.'

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 19:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
02:51pUPS STATEMENT : UPS Making First Deliveries of the Vaccine to the European Union
PU
12/24UPS STATEMENT : UPS Network And People Delivering On Customer Needs During Peak ..
PU
12/21UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Sustainability At A Glance
PU
12/21UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Ready To Deliver Vaccines In Europe
PU
12/18UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Continues Support Of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PU
12/18UPS STATEMENT : UPS Network And People Delivering On Customer Needs During Peak ..
PU
12/17FEDEX : Demand for deliveries pushes FedEx 2Q profit to $1.2 billion
AQ
12/15UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Peak Season Continues Into the New Year as Holiday Shopp..
BU
12/15FedEx, UPS Are Managing Surge in Packages With Strict Limits on Shippers -- U..
DJ
12/15FedEx, UPS Are Managing Surge in Packages With Strict Limits on Shippers
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82 516 M - -
Net income 2020 6 516 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 377 640
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 172,28 $
Last Close Price 172,19 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
George Williams President-US Operations & Senior Vice President
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.47.10%148 841
FEDEX CORPORATION77.78%71 256
DEUTSCHE POST AG17.61%60 398
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.126.26%17 062
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.21.30%16 019
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.80%9 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ