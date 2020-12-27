UPS Statement: UPS Making First Deliveries of the Vaccine to the European Union

BE 12/26/20

Brussels



UPS (NYSE: UPS) is delivering the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union today. The deliveries follow historic rollouts in North America and the Middle East, marking another breakthrough milestone in the response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement By Scott Price, President, UPS International;

'UPS has proudly delivered the first doses of vaccines to the European Union, offering hope and health to citizens across the continent.

During a period of unparalleled activity, our extensive expertise in healthcare logistics has allowed us to develop new products and approaches ensuring we deliver what matters most at the right time, at the right temperature, to communities all over the world.'

Statement by Wes Wheeler, President, UPS Healthcare;

'We have been involved in the fight against COVID-19 since the beginning and we know just how much every vaccine counts. Years of investment in our healthcare network and months of planning and preparation means we are keeping the world moving forward as we deliver these vaccines on an unprecedented scale.'

UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries.

Statement by Philippe Gilbert, President, Supply Chain Solutions;

'The response against the pandemic has relied on the skill, expertise and hard work of so many. UPS is proud to be a part of the road to recovery, bringing our network and people to the forefront to offer a brighter future. The message is loud and clear, we're here and ready to help.'

Statement by Kate Gutmann, Chief Sales and Solutions Officer, Sr. VP, UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences;

'While the first vaccines are arriving safely at their end destinations - our work is not done yet. We're committed and ready to deliver in the weeks and months to come. We're proud to support our healthcare partners with smart, efficient logistics for these vaccines that will protect communities and save lives.'