    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
UPS Targets Revenue of $98 Billion to $102 Billion for 2023

06/09/2021 | 06:34am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

United Parcel Service Inc. said it is targeting to book about $98 billion to $102 billion for 2023, compared with $84.63 billion in 2020.

The delivery giant laid out the financial projections ahead of its investor and analyst conference that is set to start at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The company said it sees adjusted operating margin of about 12.7% to 13.7% in 2023. It expects capital spending from 2021 to 2023 of about $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion, as well as adjusted return on invested capital ranging from about 26% to 29%.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0633ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -1.48% 209.76 Delayed Quote.24.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93 380 M - -
Net income 2021 12 058 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 216,13 $
Last Close Price 209,76 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC24.56%182 603
DEUTSCHE POST AG40.15%85 327
FEDEX CORPORATION16.55%80 287
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.30.66%20 987
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.42%14 979
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.34%10 064