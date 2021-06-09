UPS Targets Revenue of $98 Billion to $102 Billion for 2023

By Dave Sebastian

United Parcel Service Inc. said it is targeting to book about $98 billion to $102 billion for 2023, compared with $84.63 billion in 2020.

The delivery giant laid out the financial projections ahead of its investor and analyst conference that is set to start at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The company said it sees adjusted operating margin of about 12.7% to 13.7% in 2023. It expects capital spending from 2021 to 2023 of about $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion, as well as adjusted return on invested capital ranging from about 26% to 29%.

