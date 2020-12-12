Log in
UPS To Support Distribution Of Approved Vaccine As Part Of Operation Warp Speed

12/12/2020 | 07:30am EST
ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Deployments began after federal mandate to distribute therapies within 24 hours of emergency use authorization.
  • UPS to help transport the initial Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses to support vaccinations of healthcare workers.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced its involvement and full support of distribution efforts for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed. Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine, approved through a U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA), is the first to be deployed in a months-long global race to develop safe vaccines to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Vaccine distribution is a key part of moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” says Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS. “We have dedicated and hardworking people around the world who have been trained to store, handle, transport and deliver vaccines. We’re pleased to support our healthcare partners with smart, efficient logistics for these vaccines that will protect communities and save lives.”

UPS will move the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the first days to states designated by Pfizer, Inc. based on orders received by Operation Warp Speed and CDC officials.

“This is the moment of truth we’ve been waiting for at UPS,” says Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “We have spent months strategizing with Operation Warp Speed officials and our healthcare customers on efficient vaccine logistics, and the time has arrived to put the plan into action.”

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will originate from storage sites in Michigan and Wisconsin. The vaccines will be transported to UPS Worldport facilities in Louisville, where they will be expedited Next Day Air to select destinations, including hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities, to inoculate healthcare workers.  

“This is undoubtedly a historic feat not only for vaccine development but also expedient deployment,” says Mike McDermott, President, Pfizer Global Supply. “We know that agile, world-class logistics is critical to get our products where they are needed, and we’re happy to partner with UPS in this historic effort to save lives and create healthier communities right now and well into the future.”

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare operates 128 facilities in 32 countries which are regulated under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today’s complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit ups.com/healthcare. 


UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
