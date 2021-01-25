Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.

(UPS)
United Parcel Service : The UPS Foundation Fact Sheet

01/25/2021
ACCELERATING SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

UPS 2019 Highlights

As one of the world's largest logistics companies, we have a responsibility to set the standard for sustainability. We do this by establishing strong goals to address our environmental impacts, advancing industry-leading safety programs and strengthening the communities where we live and work. Amid evolving expectations of business, a changing climate and challenges affecting every corner of the world, we are accelerating our efforts to create more sustainable solutions.

SUSTAINABILITY

Contributed

Planted

21.7M

15.4M

at UPS

HOURS

TREES

VOLUNTEER

since 2011

since 2012

Made the U.S.'s

LARGEST EVER PURCHASE

OF RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS, which will reduce emissions by more than 1M metric tonnes

Purchased 135M GALLONS OF ALTERNATIVE FUELS, 24% of total ground fuel usage

CUSTOMER

FirstSUPPORTED CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE EFFORTS, including realigning customers' supply chains and donating

$22 MILLION+ IN FUNDS

and in-kind shipments to community partners

PEOPLE

Launched an

Redesigned our

EXPANDED UPS ACCESS POINT® locations to consolidate deliveries, decrease fuel use and reduce emissions

Collaborating with the

NYC Department of Transportation and several logistics companies

on A SIX-MONTH

eBIKE PILOT IN NYC

Invested more than

Led

internal Leadership

ICONIC BROWN

Summit to promote

UNIFORMS for

the advancement

improved safety,

of WOMEN IN

performance and

TECHNOLOGY

comfort

Generated

$4.3 BILLION

in economic impact from supporting small and diverse suppliers

$1B

in employee training and development programs

INNOVATION

Driven

REDUCED

$1B+ spent on

Launched

Invested in

Saving 100M miles,

CARBON

alternative fuel

UPS FLIGHT

EV manufacturer

10M gallons of

INTENSITY of UPS

and advanced

FORWARD™ -

Arrival to design

fuel, and 100,000+

Airlines 13% since

technology

one of the FIRST

and deploy

metric tonnes of

2005

vehicles and

Federal Aviation

10,000 custom-

emissions annually

infrastructure

Administration

built electric

through innovative

since 2009

(FAA)-certified

delivery vans

route optimization

drone airlines

technology

"UPS is committed to creating a more sustainable company - and world. We are customer first, people led and innovation driven, and will use our scale for impact in 2020 and beyond."

CAROL TOMÉ, UPS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SUSTAINABILITY at UPS

CUSTOMER First

From protecting the environment to empowering our people, our commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever. In 2016, we established 10 sustainability goals. We are proud to have achieved four goals one year ahead of schedule and are on track to reach the remaining targets.

We move 3 percent of global GDP through our network every day. Amid a rapidly changing world, we continually adapt to better serve our customers. From innovative last-mile delivery models and carbon neutral shipping options, to technologies that optimize our network, we're creating solutions that meet customers' needs with greater efficiency and less environmental impact.

PEOPLE Led

INNOVATION Driven

Our 528,000 UPSers around the world are our greatest asset. Team members from diverse backgrounds foster an inclusive culture, and our industry-leading safety practices help ensure UPSers make it to the most important stop of the day - home. We are focused on building a strong culture that attracts and retains the best talent to incubate our next big ideas.

UPS is accelerating sustainable solutions with innovation-driven investments. Through our commitment to innovation, we are pioneering new ways to deliver urgent healthcare shipments by drone, investing in ground-breaking alternative fuels and fleet technologies, and collaborating with cities on last-mile delivery models that reduce congestion and pollution. We're also leveraging industry-leadingsmart-grid technology that enables simultaneous recharging of an entire fleet of electric vehicles.

U P S.COM / SUSTAI NABI LIT Y / Subscribe to UPS Horizons at ups.com/SustainabilityNewsletter and get the latest insights on sustainable logistics

© 2020 United Parcel Service of America, Inc. UPS, the UPS brandmark and the color brown are trademarks of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 21:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
