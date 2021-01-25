United Parcel Service : The UPS Foundation Fact Sheet
01/25/2021 | 04:10pm EST
ACCELERATING SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
UPS 2019 Highlights
As one of the world's largest logistics companies, we have a responsibility to set the standard for sustainability. We do this by establishing strong goals to address our environmental impacts, advancing industry-leading safety programs and strengthening the communities where we live and work. Amid evolving expectations of business, a changing climate and challenges affecting every corner of the world, we are accelerating our efforts to create more sustainable solutions.
SUSTAINABILITY
Contributed
Planted
21.7M
15.4M
at UPS
HOURS
TREES
VOLUNTEER
since 2011
since 2012
Made the U.S.'s
LARGEST EVER PURCHASE
OF RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS, which will reduce emissions by more than 1M metric tonnes
Purchased 135M GALLONS OF ALTERNATIVE FUELS, 24% of total ground fuel usage
CUSTOMER
FirstSUPPORTED CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE EFFORTS, including realigning customers' supply chains and donating
$22 MILLION+ IN FUNDS
and in-kind shipments to community partners
PEOPLE
Launched an
Redesigned our
EXPANDED UPS ACCESS POINT® locations to consolidate deliveries, decrease fuel use and reduce emissions
Collaborating with the
NYC Department of Transportation and several logistics companies
on A SIX-MONTH
eBIKE PILOT IN NYC
Invested more than
Led
internal Leadership
ICONIC BROWN
Summit to promote
UNIFORMS for
the advancement
improved safety,
of WOMEN IN
performance and
TECHNOLOGY
comfort
Generated
$4.3 BILLION
in economic impact from supporting small and diverse suppliers
$1B
in employee training and development programs
INNOVATION
Driven
REDUCED
$1B+ spent on
Launched
Invested in
Saving 100M miles,
CARBON
alternative fuel
UPS FLIGHT
EV manufacturer
10M gallons of
INTENSITY of UPS
and advanced
FORWARD™ -
Arrival to design
fuel, and 100,000+
Airlines 13% since
technology
one of the FIRST
and deploy
metric tonnes of
2005
vehicles and
Federal Aviation
10,000 custom-
emissions annually
infrastructure
Administration
built electric
through innovative
since 2009
(FAA)-certified
delivery vans
route optimization
drone airlines
technology
"UPS is committed to creating a more sustainable company - and world. We are customer first, people led and innovation driven, and will use our scale for impact in 2020 and beyond."
CAROL TOMÉ, UPS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUSTAINABILITY at UPS
CUSTOMER First
From protecting the environment to empowering our people, our commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever. In 2016, we established 10 sustainability goals. We are proud to have achieved four goals one year ahead of schedule and are on track to reach the remaining targets.
We move 3 percent of global GDP through our network every day. Amid a rapidly changing world, we continually adapt to better serve our customers. From innovative last-mile delivery models and carbon neutral shipping options, to technologies that optimize our network, we're creating solutions that meet customers' needs with greater efficiency and less environmental impact.
PEOPLE Led
INNOVATION Driven
Our 528,000 UPSers around the world are our greatest asset. Team members from diverse backgrounds foster an inclusive culture, and our industry-leading safety practices help ensure UPSers make it to the most important stop of the day - home. We are focused on building a strong culture that attracts and retains the best talent to incubate our next big ideas.
UPS is accelerating sustainable solutions with innovation-driven investments. Through our commitment to innovation, we are pioneering new ways to deliver urgent healthcare shipments by drone, investing in ground-breaking alternative fuels and fleet technologies, and collaborating with cities on last-mile delivery models that reduce congestion and pollution. We're also leveraging industry-leadingsmart-grid technology that enables simultaneous recharging of an entire fleet of electric vehicles.
