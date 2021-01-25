United Parcel Service : The UPS Foundation Fact Sheet

ACCELERATING SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

UPS 2019 Highlights

As one of the world's largest logistics companies, we have a responsibility to set the standard for sustainability. We do this by establishing strong goals to address our environmental impacts, advancing industry-leading safety programs and strengthening the communities where we live and work. Amid evolving expectations of business, a changing climate and challenges affecting every corner of the world, we are accelerating our efforts to create more sustainable solutions.