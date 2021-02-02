United Parcel Service : UPS 4th Quarter 2020 Press Release Financial Tables
THE UPS FOUNDATION
AT-A-GLANCE
OUR MISSION
Our mission is to help build stronger, safer, and more resilient communies around the world.
OUR FOCUS
Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundaon leads UPS's global cizenship eﬀorts and philanthropy. The UPS Foundaon's philanthropic approach centers on four focus areas that reﬂect our mission and UPS's corporate values and experse: Diversity & Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, Community Safety, and Volunteerism. We believe the best way to give back is to draw upon our collecve strengths, linking philanthropic dollars with our logiscs experse, transportaon assets, and the skills and passion of our people to create a shared value for our communies and people around the world.
2019 QUICK FACTS
Total Philanthropic Contribuons
US $123.8 M
Foundaon Charitable Giving
US $69.5 M
Employee United Way Contribuons
US $54.3 M
Employee Volunteer Hours
3,031,510
Number of Organizaons Supported
Over 4,300
Global Philanthropic Reach
Over 170 countries
Internaonal Giving
24%
COMMUNITY SAFETY
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
To leverage UPS logiscs experse, resources, and
Invest in opportunies for the underserved and
philanthropy to enhance the safety and resilience of
underrepresented that target economic empowerment,
communies through support of organizaons involved in
human traﬃcking, and local community safety iniaves
THE UPS FOUNDATION
FOCUS AREAS
VOLUNTEERISM
ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
To invest in organizaons and programs that build global
To support areas that are linked to the Company's
volunteer capacity and mobilize UPS volunteers to have a
environmental and sustainability iniaves, experse and
systemic impact on local needs in their communies
priories, focusing on carbon reducon, reforestaon,
helping advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals
research, and thought leadership
www.ups.com/foundaon
2019
@ups_foundaon
THE UPS FOUNDATION
AT-A-GLANCE
SIGNATURE PROGRAMS
United Way Partnership
Each year our employees parcipate in the annual United Way
Over $1.6 billion donated
fundraising campaign. With a matching pledge from The UPS Foundaon,
since 1982
funds raised help support community-basedorganizaons and assist
United Way in promong grade level reading, high school graduaon,
and ﬁnancial stability.
UPS Global Forestry Iniave
UPS created and helps support a global network of partners who plant,
Over 2.8 million trees
protect, and preserve trees all over the world to oﬀset carbon emissions
planted in 2019
and reduce air polluon. In 2012, we launched a program to plant "15M
Trees by 2020."
UPS Humanitarian Relief & Resilience The UPS Foundaon provides global humanitarian relief partners with
Programgrant funding,in-kind support, and supply chain experse to strengthen disaster preparedness, emergency response, andpost-crisisrecovery eﬀorts. Key partners include: Gavi, Red Cross, UNHCR, CARE, UNICEF, UNOCHA, World Food Programme, and others.
novice drivers the safety "code" used by UPS drivers, who also serve as
volunteer instructors for the program. We also invest in organizaons
around the world that promote safe driving.
Over 18,000 UPS Road Code graduates in 2019
UPS Global Volunteerism
UPS employees all over the world are passionate about volunteering
3 million volunteer hours in
throughout the year. We place special emphasis on community service
2019
each October during UPS's Global Volunteer Month. In 2014, UPS
pledged to contribute "20M volunteer service hours by 2020."
Local Community Investment Grants The UPS Foundaon allocates grant funding for each UPS region, district, and business unit to determine which organizaons to support in their local communies. Local Community Involvement Commiees are able to direct funds where they are needed most.
Over $13.8 million in local community giving in over 50 countries in 2019
GIVING TO CAUSES OUTSIDE OF FOCUS AREAS
The UPS Foundaon does not accept unsolicited grant requests.The best way to engage UPS locally is through the parcipaon of UPSvolunteers.
Arts & Culture - May be supported through local community investment grants and/or charitable sponsorships if the cause addresses unique community needs and if there is extraordinary engagement by UPS volunteers. Otherwise, not supported through direct grants from the Foundaon.
Health, Diseases & Human Services- UPS supports United Way, the world's largest human services organizaon, which provides these ser- vices. In addion, health and disease-relatedcauses may be supported through local community investment grants and/or charitable spon- sorships if the cause addresses unique community needs and if there is extraordinary engagement by UPS volunteers. Otherwise, not sup- ported through direct grants from the Foundaon.
Early Youth Development and Educaon & Family Programs- In the U.S., early childhood educaon and family programs are supported through our United Way partnership and are funding priories for the Annie E. Casey Foundaon, established by UPS's founder. In addion, may be supported through local community investment grants and/or charitable sponsorships if the cause addresses unique community needs and if there is extraordinary engagement by UPS volunteers. Otherwise, not supported through direct grants from the Foundaon.
Faith-basedOrganizaons- May be supported through local community investment grants as long as programs funded are inclusive of all denominaons and do not discriminate against anyone in the communies they serve.
Animal-relatedCauses- Reviewed on acase-by-case basis. The Foundaon priorizes its limited resources on programs that directly sup- port human welfare and impact the human condion.
In-kindShipping - The UPS Foundaon provides in-kind transportaon to our Humanitarian Relief & Resilience Program partners. These established partnerships ensure that UPS can make a crical diﬀerence in communies aﬀected by disaster or other crises. UPS does not transport collecon drive items or ship items for individuals. Product donors should go to www.good360.orgto view the needs of relief agen- cies acve in response and recovery eﬀorts.
www.ups.com/foundaon
2019
@ups_foundaon
