United Parcel Service : UPS 4th Quarter 2020 Press Release Financial Tables

THE UPS FOUNDATION

AT-A-GLANCE

OUR MISSION

Our mission is to help build stronger, safer, and more resilient communies around the world.

OUR FOCUS

Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundaon leads UPS's global cizenship eﬀorts and philanthropy. The UPS Foundaon's philanthropic approach centers on four focus areas that reﬂect our mission and UPS's corporate values and experse: Diversity & Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, Community Safety, and Volunteerism. We believe the best way to give back is to draw upon our collecve strengths, linking philanthropic dollars with our logiscs experse, transportaon assets, and the skills and passion of our people to create a shared value for our communies and people around the world.

2019 QUICK FACTS

Total Philanthropic Contribuons US $123.8 M Foundaon Charitable Giving US $69.5 M Employee United Way Contribuons US $54.3 M Employee Volunteer Hours 3,031,510 Number of Organizaons Supported Over 4,300 Global Philanthropic Reach Over 170 countries Internaonal Giving 24%

COMMUNITY SAFETY DIVERSITY & INCLUSION To leverage UPS logiscs experse, resources, and Invest in opportunies for the underserved and philanthropy to enhance the safety and resilience of underrepresented that target economic empowerment, communies through support of organizaons involved in higher educaon, mentorship, and inclusion humanitarian relief, road safety programs, combang human traﬃcking, and local community safety iniaves

FOCUS AREAS