UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.

(UPS)
United Parcel Service : UPS 4th Quarter 2020 Press Release Financial Tables

02/02/2021 | 05:51am EST
THE UPS FOUNDATION

AT-A-GLANCE

OUR MISSION

Our mission is to help build stronger, safer, and more resilient communies around the world.

OUR FOCUS

Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundaon leads UPS's global cizenship eﬀorts and philanthropy. The UPS Foundaon's philanthropic approach centers on four focus areas that reﬂect our mission and UPS's corporate values and experse: Diversity & Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, Community Safety, and Volunteerism. We believe the best way to give back is to draw upon our collecve strengths, linking philanthropic dollars with our logiscs experse, transportaon assets, and the skills and passion of our people to create a shared value for our communies and people around the world.

2019 QUICK FACTS

Total Philanthropic Contribuons

US $123.8 M

Foundaon Charitable Giving

US $69.5 M

Employee United Way Contribuons

US $54.3 M

Employee Volunteer Hours

3,031,510

Number of Organizaons Supported

Over 4,300

Global Philanthropic Reach

Over 170 countries

Internaonal Giving

24%

COMMUNITY SAFETY

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

To leverage UPS logiscs experse, resources, and

Invest in opportunies for the underserved and

philanthropy to enhance the safety and resilience of

underrepresented that target economic empowerment,

communies through support of organizaons involved in

higher educaon, mentorship, and inclusion

humanitarian relief, road safety programs, combang

human traﬃcking, and local community safety iniaves

THE UPS FOUNDATION

FOCUS AREAS

VOLUNTEERISM

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

To invest in organizaons and programs that build global

To support areas that are linked to the Company's

volunteer capacity and mobilize UPS volunteers to have a

environmental and sustainability iniaves, experse and

systemic impact on local needs in their communies

priories, focusing on carbon reducon, reforestaon,

helping advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals

research, and thought leadership

www.ups.com/foundaon

2019

@ups_foundaon

THE UPS FOUNDATION

AT-A-GLANCE

SIGNATURE PROGRAMS

United Way Partnership

Each year our employees parcipate in the annual United Way

Over $1.6 billion donated

fundraising campaign. With a matching pledge from The UPS Foundaon,

since 1982

funds raised help support community-basedorganizaons and assist

United Way in promong grade level reading, high school graduaon,

and ﬁnancial stability.

UPS Global Forestry Iniave

UPS created and helps support a global network of partners who plant,

Over 2.8 million trees

protect, and preserve trees all over the world to oﬀset carbon emissions

planted in 2019

and reduce air polluon. In 2012, we launched a program to plant "15M

Trees by 2020."

UPS Humanitarian Relief & Resilience The UPS Foundaon provides global humanitarian relief partners with

Programgrant funding, in-kind support, and supply chain experse to strengthen disaster preparedness, emergency response, and post-crisisrecovery eﬀorts. Key partners include: Gavi, Red Cross, UNHCR, CARE, UNICEF, UNOCHA, World Food Programme, and others.

Nearly $6.5 million invested

  • 631 in-kind shipments across 74 countries in 2019

Global Road Safety

Our state-of-the-art interacve program, UPS Road Code®, teaches

novice drivers the safety "code" used by UPS drivers, who also serve as

volunteer instructors for the program. We also invest in organizaons

around the world that promote safe driving.

Over 18,000 UPS Road Code graduates in 2019

UPS Global Volunteerism

UPS employees all over the world are passionate about volunteering

3 million volunteer hours in

throughout the year. We place special emphasis on community service

2019

each October during UPS's Global Volunteer Month. In 2014, UPS

pledged to contribute "20M volunteer service hours by 2020."

Local Community Investment Grants The UPS Foundaon allocates grant funding for each UPS region, district, and business unit to determine which organizaons to support in their local communies. Local Community Involvement Commiees are able to direct funds where they are needed most.

Over $13.8 million in local community giving in over 50 countries in 2019

GIVING TO CAUSES OUTSIDE OF FOCUS AREAS

  • The UPS Foundaon does not accept unsolicited grant requests. The best way to engage UPS locally is through the parcipaon of UPS volunteers.
  • Arts & Culture - May be supported through local community investment grants and/or charitable sponsorships if the cause addresses unique community needs and if there is extraordinary engagement by UPS volunteers. Otherwise, not supported through direct grants from the Foundaon.
  • Health, Diseases & Human Services - UPS supports United Way, the world's largest human services organizaon, which provides these ser- vices. In addion, health and disease-relatedcauses may be supported through local community investment grants and/or charitable spon- sorships if the cause addresses unique community needs and if there is extraordinary engagement by UPS volunteers. Otherwise, not sup- ported through direct grants from the Foundaon.
  • Early Youth Development and Educaon & Family Programs - In the U.S., early childhood educaon and family programs are supported through our United Way partnership and are funding priories for the Annie E. Casey Foundaon, established by UPS's founder. In addion, may be supported through local community investment grants and/or charitable sponsorships if the cause addresses unique community needs and if there is extraordinary engagement by UPS volunteers. Otherwise, not supported through direct grants from the Foundaon.
  • Faith-basedOrganizaons - May be supported through local community investment grants as long as programs funded are inclusive of all denominaons and do not discriminate against anyone in the communies they serve.
  • Animal-relatedCauses - Reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The Foundaon priorizes its limited resources on programs that directly sup- port human welfare and impact the human condion.
  • In-kindShipping - The UPS Foundaon provides in-kind transportaon to our Humanitarian Relief & Resilience Program partners. These established partnerships ensure that UPS can make a crical diﬀerence in communies aﬀected by disaster or other crises. UPS does not transport collecon drive items or ship items for individuals. Product donors should go to www.good360.orgto view the needs of relief agen- cies acve in response and recovery eﬀorts.

www.ups.com/foundaon

2019

@ups_foundaon

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
