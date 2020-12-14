United Parcel Service : UPS Healthcare Fact Sheet

Log in
UPS THAILAND FACTSHEET

FOUNDED 28 August 1907, in Seattle, Washington, USA

ESTABLISHED IN THAILAND 1988

WORLD HEADQUARTERS Atlanta, Ga., USA

ASIA PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS Singapore

UPS THAILAND COUNTRY OFFICE

UPS Parcel Delivery Service Ltd.

UM Tower 20th Floor, 9/201-207, Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250

MANAGING DIRECTOR, UPS THAILAND Russell Reed

WORLDWIDE WEB ADDRESS ups.com/th

GLOBAL VOLUME & REVENUE 2019 REVENUE US$74 billion

2019 GLOBAL DELIVERY VOLUME 5.5 billion packages and documents DAILY GLOBAL DELIVERY VOLUME 21.9 million packages and documents DAILY U.S. AIR VOLUME 3.5 million packages and documents

DAILY INTERNATIONAL VOLUME 3.2 million packages and documents

EMPLOYEES More than 400 employees in Thailand; more than 528,000 globally

OPERATING FACILITIES 8

POINTS OF ACCESS More than 20 (MBEs and authorised shipping outlets)

UPS THAILAND DELIVERY FLEET More than 40 (vans & motorcycles)

AIRPORTS SERVED 1 (Suvarnabhumi Airport- BKK)

UPS FLIGHTS 10 weekly flights to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK)

Information is cumulative as at Q3 2020. Last updated Nov 2020.

1

SERVICES

Small Package

Contract Logistics

Enhanced Services

Technology Solutions

UPS Worldwide Express

Distribution

UPS Returns®

PDF Invoice / UPS Billing Data

Plus®

Service Part Logistics

UPS Paperless® Invoice

and Billing Analysis Tool

UPS Worldwide Express®

Declared Value

UPS Internet Shipping

UPS Worldwide Express

Freight Forwarding

UPS FTZ Facilitator®

UPS TradeAbility®

Saver®

UPS Import ControlTM

WorldShip®

UPS Air Freight Direct®

UPS Worldwide Express

UPS Air Freight

UPS Carbon Neutral

UPS CampusShip®

FreightTM

UPS Broker of Choice

®

®

Consolidated®

UPS Worldwide Express

Quantum View

Full Container

UPS Capital®

Flex® Global View

FreightTM Midday

UPS International Special

UPS MobileTM

Less-Than-Container Load

UPS Worldwide Expedited®

Commodities

UPS Calculate Time and Cost

Preferred LCL

UPS WorldEase®

Saturday Delivery

UPS Schedule a Pickup

Ground

Commercial Invoice Removal

UPS Developer Kit

UPS Customs Brokerage

Integrated Solutions

UPS My ChoiceTM

UPS Temperature True®

UPS Trade Direct® Air

UPS eFulfillment

UPS Trade Direct® Ocean

UPS Marketplace Shipping

Sea-Air

UPS ShipExec

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Ho

Thitiporn Klaiput

UPS Asia Pacific Region

UPS Thailand

Tel: (65) 6883 7961

Tel: (66) 2728 9404

E-mail: hkevin@ups.com

E-mail: kthitiporn@ups.com

Key Highlights

2020

  • June 30, 2020 - UPS released its 18th annual Sustainability Report, "Accelerating Sustainable Solutions", detailing UPS's worldwide efforts in 2019 to advance the company's 2020 and 2025 sustainability goals.

Key highlights for Thailand

    • In Thailand, about 25% of UPS's fleet is powered by natural gas and these vehicles will be replaced with new, lower emission models by the end of this year.
    • UPS Thailand contributed over 3,000 volunteer hours in 2019, largely by supporting the Thai Environmental Corporation Foundation's tree planting efforts in Chanthaburi.
  • June 1, 2020 - UPS marked World Environment Day by matching the carbon offsets of all packages shipped via its carbon neutral program during the month of June. UPS's carbon neutral program began in 2010 and has offset more than 60 million packages annually for customers, equal to more than 100,000 metric tonnes of carbon offset each year.

2019

  • November 28, 2019 - UPS announced a series of service enhancements that will benefit up to 1.4 million postal codes across 41 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region, opening opportunities for businesses to develop more resilient supply chain strategies as they look within the region for growth. The enhancements include:

Information is cumulative as at Q3 2020. Last updated Nov 2020.

2

    • Expansion of UPS Marketplace Shipping to 10 additional Asian markets, including Thailand. The solution is now available in 39 countries and territories globally, offering small to mid-size businesses an automated way to process their e-marketplace orders by streamlining the order management and shipping processes, and reaching more end- customers in other parts of the world.
    • Enhancement of UPS Worldwide Expedited service within Asia for its day-definiteguarantee with one day faster transit time, enabling the majority of businesses in the region to enjoy delivery in two business days with a guaranteed delivery date
    • Enhancement of services to support Thailand's key industries, High Tech, Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing, growth by reducing transit time by 1 day for export to Taiwan and from northern Thailand, Lamphun, to Europe and U.S. destinations. The enhancement also includes speeding up delivery time by 2 hours (from 2 pm to noon) for express imports to 2 key postal codes serving more than 500 businesses in industrial estates in Chonburi.
  • Aug 1, 2019 - UPS released the findings of its 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study TM study which tracks the online buying habits and expectations of consumers across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The 2019 Asia Pacific study featured, for the first time, the buying habits of business purchasers.
  • Jul 17, 2019 - UPS released the 2019 UPS industrial Buying Dynamics Asia Pacific Study, which highlighted UPS's strategic insights into the industrial manufacturing segment. This study allows large multinational companies or local SMEs to better understand the purchasing habits of B2B buyers in the Asia-Pacific region, with Thailand as one of the key markets surveyed providing insights for improving service quality both online and offline.
  • May 14, 2019 - UPS introduced UPS's eFulfillment program to help small- and medium-sized companies in Thailand take their business global. The Program includes a technology platform and physical fulfillment services, encompassing storage, order processing, packaging and shipping. It supports purchases and orders from 21 different marketplaces and web stores, including eBay, Wal-Mart, Etsy and Amazon Prime. This new platform gives online retailers in Thailand easy access to over 200 million customers in the U.S. and Canada by enabling convenient management of sales across multiple marketplaces and configurable delivery times through a single platform.
  • Mar 5, 2019 - UPS launched Saturday pick-ups for international shipments from the U.S. to 57 key international markets, including Thailand. Orders can now be processed in the U.S. on Sunday and delivered to Asian destinations one day faster than before - boosting both the prospects of Asian businesses that import products from the United States, and Thailand's continued growth into one of Southeast Asia's leading logistics hubs.

###

Information is cumulative as at Q3 2020. Last updated Nov 2020.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:28:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
