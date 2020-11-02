United Parcel Service : UPS South Africa Fact Sheet
11/02/2020 | 05:55pm EST
FOUNDED
August 28, 1907, in Seattle, USA
ESTABLISHED IN COUNTRY
2003
WORLD HEADQUARTERS
Atlanta, USA
ISMEA HEADQUARTERS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
COUNTRY MANAGER
Roberto Campi
COUNTRY HEADQUARTERS
Karachi, Pakistan
WEBSITE
ups.com/pk
GLOBAL VOLUME & REVENUE
2019 REVENUE
$74 billion
2019 DELIVERY VOLUME
5.5 billion packages and documents
DAILY DELIVERY VOLUME
21.9 million packages and documents
DAILY U.S. AIR VOLUME
3.5 million packages and documents
DAILY INTERNATIONAL VOLUME
3.2 million packages and documents
EMPLOYEES
61, 528,000 worldwide
BROKERAGE OPERATIONS
PS SCS Pakistan, Karachi - KHI
Maqbool Co-Operative Housing Society Block, 7/8, House No.
4, Main Shahra-E- Faisal, Karachi
.
UPS SCS Pakistan, Lahore - LHE
1-A, Block T, Gulberg 2, Lahore.
UPS SCS Pakistan, Islamabad - ISB
1ST Floor, Qamar Plaza, Old Airport Service Road, Rawalpindi.
Faisalabad - LYP Please refer all queries to Lahore office
Sialkot - SKT Please refer all queries to Lahore office
POINTS OF ACCESS
Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad
DELIVERY FLEET
Outsourced - (available on request)
WAREHOUSE
5000 sq feet
AIRPORTS SERVED
All international airports - Karachi (KHI), Lahore (LHE),
Islamabad (ISB)
SERVICE / PRODUCT OFFERINGS
All UPS SCS Freight Forwarding products including:
Airfreight:
∙ UPS Airfreight consolidated - EC
∙ UPS Airfreight Direct - CA
Ocean Freight:
∙ FCL - Full Container Load
∙ LCL - Less than container load
∙
Break Bulk
∙
Projects
Ground Freight
Logistics and Distribution
COMMUNITY OUTREACH:
Community Volunteer Activities 2019:
∙ Imran Facilitation Centre - Celebrated Independence Day
with children, Karachi
∙ Beach Cleaning volunteer activity by employees, Karachi ∙ Dar-ul-Kafala - Volunteer activity at a plantation in Lahore ∙ Community Activity - Donations from employees
including toys, books and clothes to SOS Village, Karachi
∙ G-11 Multipurpose Ground Cleaning Volunteer activities including games, spending time with children, Islamabad
∙ Riffah trust middle school, volunteering
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:54:04 UTC
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Sales 2020
82 531 M
-
-
Net income 2020
6 451 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
17 525 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
21,5x
Yield 2020
2,51%
Capitalization
136 B
136 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,86x
EV / Sales 2021
1,77x
Nbr of Employees
377 640
Free-Float
81,9%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
171,69 $
Last Close Price
159,55 $
Spread / Highest target
31,6%
Spread / Average Target
7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target
-53,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.