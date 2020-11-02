Log in
United Parcel Service : UPS South Africa Fact Sheet

11/02/2020 | 05:55pm EST

FOUNDED

August 28, 1907, in Seattle, USA

ESTABLISHED IN COUNTRY

2003

WORLD HEADQUARTERS

Atlanta, USA

ISMEA HEADQUARTERS

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COUNTRY MANAGER

Roberto Campi

COUNTRY HEADQUARTERS

Karachi, Pakistan

WEBSITE

ups.com/pk

GLOBAL VOLUME & REVENUE

2019 REVENUE

$74 billion

2019 DELIVERY VOLUME

5.5 billion packages and documents

DAILY DELIVERY VOLUME

21.9 million packages and documents

DAILY U.S. AIR VOLUME

3.5 million packages and documents

DAILY INTERNATIONAL VOLUME

3.2 million packages and documents

EMPLOYEES

61, 528,000 worldwide

BROKERAGE OPERATIONS

PS SCS Pakistan, Karachi - KHI

Maqbool Co-Operative Housing Society Block, 7/8, House No.

4, Main Shahra-E- Faisal, Karachi.

UPS SCS Pakistan, Lahore - LHE

1-A, Block T, Gulberg 2, Lahore.

UPS SCS Pakistan, Islamabad - ISB

1ST Floor, Qamar Plaza, Old Airport Service Road, Rawalpindi.

Faisalabad - LYP Please refer all queries to Lahore office

Sialkot - SKT Please refer all queries to Lahore office

POINTS OF ACCESS

Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad

DELIVERY FLEET

Outsourced - (available on request)

WAREHOUSE

5000 sq feet

AIRPORTS SERVED

All international airports - Karachi (KHI), Lahore (LHE),

Islamabad (ISB)

SERVICE / PRODUCT OFFERINGS

All UPS SCS Freight Forwarding products including:

Airfreight:

UPS Airfreight consolidated - EC

UPS Airfreight Direct - CA

Ocean Freight:

FCL - Full Container Load

LCL - Less than container load

Break Bulk

Projects

Ground Freight

Logistics and Distribution

COMMUNITY OUTREACH:

Community Volunteer Activities 2019:

Imran Facilitation Centre - Celebrated Independence Day

with children, Karachi

Beach Cleaning volunteer activity by employees, Karachi Dar-ul-Kafala - Volunteer activity at a plantation in Lahore Community Activity - Donations from employees

including toys, books and clothes to SOS Village, Karachi G-11 Multipurpose Ground Cleaning Volunteer activities including games, spending time with children, Islamabad

Riffah trust middle school, volunteering

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:54:04 UTC

