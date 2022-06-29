Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15 2022-06-29 pm EDT
181.25 USD   +0.74%
05:51aExclusive-India's top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan
RE
06/28UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates United Parcel Service at Outperform with $225 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berlusconi-backed MFE will look at possibility to buy Channel 4 -CFO

06/29/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of Channel 4 Television studios in London

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy (Reuters) - MediaForEurope (MFE), controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, will look at Channel 4 when the British TV station is put on sale, MFE's finance chief Marco Giordani said on Wednesday.

Britain's government set out plans in April to sell Channel 4, the publicly owned and commercially funded broadcaster, but the necessary legislation still needs to be passed and bidding is not yet open.

"When it is put on the block, we will surely look at it," CFO Giordani said, speaking about the British TV station.

Formerly known as Mediaset, MFE is Italy's largest private broadcaster and sees cross-border tie-ups with peers in Europe as the answer to growing dominance of streaming and online giants in content and advertising business.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
05:51aExclusive-India's top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan
RE
06/28UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates United Parcel Service at Outperform with $225 Price Target
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 18 North American Transportation, Logistics Compani..
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Adjusts United Parcel Service Price Target to $225 From $226, Maintains O..
MT
06/27DNB Ups Interest Rate On Home Mortgages Following Norges Bank Decision
MT
06/27Norway's Borr Drilling to Divest Three Jack-ups for $320 Milion
MT
06/24UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.(NYSE : UPS) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.(NYSE : UPS) added to Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
06/24UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.(NYSE : UPS) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 11 120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 400 945
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 179,92 $
Average target price 217,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Ann M. Livermore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-16.06%157 208
FEDEX CORPORATION-7.03%62 226
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.20%46 187
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.15%16 411
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-16.34%10 503
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-20.77%7 015