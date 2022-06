Berlusconi-backed MFE will look at possibility to buy Channel 4 -CFO

Britain's government set out plans in April to sell Channel 4, the publicly owned and commercially funded broadcaster, but the necessary legislation still needs to be passed and bidding is not yet open.

"When it is put on the block, we will surely look at it," CFO Giordani said, speaking about the British TV station.

Formerly known as Mediaset, MFE is Italy's largest private broadcaster and sees cross-border tie-ups with peers in Europe as the answer to growing dominance of streaming and online giants in content and advertising business.

