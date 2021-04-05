Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service Inc    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's services sector recovery accelerates in March

04/05/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker works at Xunxi factory, which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, during a media tour, in Hangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - A recovery in China's services sector picked up speed in March as firms hired more workers and business optimism surged, although inflationary pressures remained, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.3, the highest since December, from 51.5 in February, well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Firms reported the sharpest increases in activity and overall sales in three months. New export business continued to contract but at a slower pace.

A sub-index for employment rose back into positive territory as businesses hired more workers than they laid off, the survey showed.

The findings were largely in line with an official survey released last week.

Chinese authorities successfully curbed domestic transmissions of COVID-19 virus over the winter, leading to quarantine restrictions and testing requirements being scaled back.

"The Covid-19 flare-ups that occurred in the fall and the winter have basically died down, and the services sector has quickly recovered with supply and demand expanding," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement accompanying the data release.

But rising input costs and output prices shown by surveys of both the services and manufacturing sectors are not conducive to a sustained post-epidemic recovery, he said.

Costs for services firms continued to grow, according to the survey, although at a slower pace than the month before. Companies raised their prices charged for the eighth month in a row and by the largest amount so far this year.

Chinese services firms were highly optimistic about the year ahead, with business expectations rising to the highest level since 2011.

The services sector, more vulnerable to social distancing restrictions, had been slower to recover initially from the pandemic than the industrial sector.

Domestic COVID-19 cases have largely been controlled in China although a city on the border with Myanmar last week ordered home quarantines and mass testing after new cases emerged.

Analysts expect a strong rebound in China's full-year growth.

Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Tuesday, rose to 53.1 in March, from 51.7 the previous month.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
04/05CHINA'S SERVICES SECTOR RECOVERY ACC : Caixin PMI
RE
04/05China Service-Sector Gauge Rose to Three-Month High
DJ
04/05Biden Proposal to Add EV Charging Stations Faces Bumpy Road
DJ
04/05KOBE STEEL  : ups profit forecast on yen's drop, bigger power sales
RE
04/04ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, remo..
RE
04/04U.S. ousts Astra from factory, puts J&J in charge
RE
04/03ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, remo..
RE
04/02FLEXIDYNAMIC  : Pulls Back at Friday's Close After Jumping 260% in Malaysia Debu..
MT
04/01PRESS RELEASE  : AURELIUS acquires SSE Contracting
DJ
04/01EUROPE ECONOMICS : Deutsche Bank Ups Tad Its 2021 UK 2021 GDP Growth Forecast
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 564 M - -
Net income 2021 7 884 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 176,46 $
Last Close Price 171,95 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC2.11%148 913
FEDEX CORPORATION9.21%75 235
DEUTSCHE POST AG14.86%67 634
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.14.35%18 347
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.60%14 589
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.17%10 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ