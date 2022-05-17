Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  United Parcel Service Inc
  News
  Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:03:19 pm EDT
179.77 USD   +0.97%
L3Harris Says US Special Operations Command Ups Radio System Contract Ceiling to $552 Million
MT
Toshiba Ups Year-end Dividend as Fiscal FY21 Attributable Profit Soars 71%
MT
Squarespace Gains Enough Tailwinds From Reopening, Offsets Macro Challenges, Wedbush Says
MT
Credit Suisse Group rating downgraded by S&P

05/17/2022
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's credit rating has been downgraded to BBB from BBB+ by Standard & Poors, a blow for the Swiss bank which reported a first quarter loss and is facing increasing shareholder unrest following a string of scandals.

The outlook has now been changed from negative to stable, the rating agency said.

Credit Suisse reported a first-quarter loss last month and launched a management overhaul after racking up billions of in losses during 2021 from failed investments.

The bank has been trying to reform its risk management culture and turn the page on a series of scandals, which have prompted multiple rounds of management shake-ups, abrupt departures, and internal and external investigations.

But S&P said a turnaround from scandals such as the Archegos affair, Greensill and others would not be quick.

"Although the group is actively working on remediation actions, we think a lasting change to the risk culture in such a complex global organization will take time," the agency said.

"We now think this will be even more difficult in a deteriorating economic and business environment."

S&P said it saw see management targets to restore profitability as ambitious, particularly in view of the management upheaval and economic uncertainties.

"In our view, the group's risk-return is likely to remain below that of its key competitors and other highly rated peers, at least over the medium term," S&P said

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 11 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 400 945
Free-Float 84,1%
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 179,77 $
Average target price 220,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Ann M. Livermore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-16.13%157 077
FEDEX CORPORATION-18.31%54 762
DEUTSCHE POST AG-31.09%49 561
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-16.90%18 720
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-14.85%11 272
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.9.52%7 508