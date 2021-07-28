Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer: How Robinhood's public listing ups the regulatory stakes

07/28/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed same logo in this illustration taken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc's highly anticipated public listing will subject the company to onerous new regulatory demands - a weak spot for the fast-growing online broker.

Those new obligations, which are enforced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), comprise disclosure, governance and internal controls, legal experts said.

"What changes now is that its relationships with its shareholders and other investors are subject to much closer supervision by the SEC," said John Coffee, a law professor at Columbia University.

DISCLOSURE

As a public company, Robinhood will be required to release quarterly financial results, including previously nonpublic information such as how certain businesses, like cryptocurrency trading or options trading, contribute to its overall revenues.

It will also have to announce in a timely manner information that could have a material effect on its stock price, such as a government probe, cyber breach or a major operational issue.

These disclosures expose the company's top executives to increased personal liability, said lawyers. Robinhood's chief executive officer and its chief financial officer, for example, must certify the accuracy of its annual Form 10-K report, which is a comprehensive overview of a company's business and financial condition that includes audited financial statements.

In addition, Robinhood corporate insiders - officers, directors and any beneficial owners who hold more than 10% of the company's stock - must promptly file disclosures of their dealings in the company's shares to help prevent insider trading. 

"Being a public company will either impose significant discipline over Robinhood's operations or, failing that, substantial pain," said Howard Fischer, a partner with law firm Moses & Singer and former SEC attorney.

GOVERNANCE

Under the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act and stock exchange listing requirements, Robinhood will have to comply with additional governance requirements.

It must have a majority of independent board directors who will play an active role in overseeing management of the organization's risks and create an audit committee.

That audit committee selects an independent, external auditor and reviews the company's internal and external audit results. Financial reporting controls, cyber security and operational issues are also within its purview.

The rules aim to reduce financial fraud by ensuring company principals are aware of all of the organization's risks.

For brokerages, lawyers say the key type of risk is counterparty risk: the probability that the other party in a transaction may default on the contractual obligations.

Robinhood will also have to create an independent compensation committee to assess and report on reasonable and sustainable pay, especially for senior executives, lawyers said.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

These include a slew of mechanisms, rules and processes to ensure the integrity of accounting information and prevent internal employee fraud or embezzlement, in addition to ensuring a company complies with laws and regulations.

Boards must assess and respond to potential financial or accounting threats in the first instance before investors and regulators are informed, said lawyers.

"As its financial businesses grow in complexity, it gets harder and harder for investors to understand what the risks are," said Ridgway Barker, partner at law firm Withersworldwide.

"Internal controls and disclosure requirements will force a better assessment for the specific and general types of risks Robinhood might face."

A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
10:14aANALYSIS : Apple, AMD navigate chip shortage with focus on profitable products
RE
10:13aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Credit Suisse Lowers United Parcel Service's PT to $240 ..
MT
09:49aHow Robinhood's public listing ups the regulatory stakes
RE
07:59aCOAL COUNTRY CLEANUP : Biden plan sketches out possible future for former miners
RE
07:34aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:21aFIRSTGROUP : Peel Hunt Improves FirstGroup Rating To Buy, Ups PT
MT
01:18aAdecco Group to buy AKKA Technologies in $2.4 bln deal
RE
07/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/27Sirius XM, F5 rise; UPS, Range Resources fall
AQ
07/27UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS earns $2.7 billion but volume dips as stores reopen
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94 834 M - -
Net income 2021 12 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 408 255
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 195,19 $
Average target price 217,70 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Juan R. Perez Senior VP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC24.62%169 919
DEUTSCHE POST AG43.95%84 927
FEDEX CORPORATION8.86%75 561
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.32.85%21 339
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.65%17 373
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.29%11 064