    UPS   US9113121068

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC

(UPS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-14 pm EDT
174.16 USD   +0.83%
05:34pIndependent Pilots Association, UPS Reach Tentative Contract Extension Agreement
DJ
05:19pUPS Airlines, Independent Pilots Association Reach Tentative Agreement On New Short-Term Contract
MT
05:01pUps, pilots reach tentative agreement on two-year contract extension
PR
Independent Pilots Association, UPS Reach Tentative Contract Extension Agreement

06/14/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


The Independent Pilots Association, a collective bargaining unit representing pilots who fly for United Parcel Service Inc., said it reached a tenative agreement on a new two-year contract extension with UPS Airlines.

The association, which goes by IPA, said the short-term agreement provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement. IPA said specific details of the agreement will not be disclosed before it presents the proposed contract to UPS pilots.

If the contract is ratified, which must be done by a majority of pilots who vote on Aug. 3, it will extend the IPA's contract with UPS to Sept. 1, 2025, the association said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1733ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 11 133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 400 945
Free-Float 84,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carol B. Tomé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Johnson Independent Chairman
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
Ann M. Livermore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-19.42%150 917
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.05%52 090
DEUTSCHE POST AG-39.45%43 495
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-28.16%16 185
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-18.08%10 446
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.16.30%7 602