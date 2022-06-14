Independent Pilots Association, UPS Reach Tentative Contract Extension Agreement

By Denny Jacob

The Independent Pilots Association, a collective bargaining unit representing pilots who fly for United Parcel Service Inc., said it reached a tenative agreement on a new two-year contract extension with UPS Airlines.

The association, which goes by IPA, said the short-term agreement provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement. IPA said specific details of the agreement will not be disclosed before it presents the proposed contract to UPS pilots.

If the contract is ratified, which must be done by a majority of pilots who vote on Aug. 3, it will extend the IPA's contract with UPS to Sept. 1, 2025, the association said.

