Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down amid mixed economic data.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing index edged up two points in August to minus-seven from minus-nine in July, a better reading than the slight decline forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Recent data has suggested the Federal Reserve could engineer a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters ratified a new labor contract with package-delivery giant United Parcel Service.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-23 1755ET