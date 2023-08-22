Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down amid mixed economic data.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's manufacturing index edged up two points in August to minus-seven from minus-nine in July, a better reading than the slight decline forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.
Recent data has suggested the Federal Reserve could engineer a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters ratified a new labor contract with package-delivery giant United Parcel Service.
